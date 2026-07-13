Audits found that many websites had implemented only basic structured data
Dubai-based digital agency GTECH information Technology has released findings from a review of more than 80 business websites across the UAE, indicating that many organisations may need to update their search engine optimisation (SEO) strategies to align with evolving AI-driven search experiences.
The review, based on SEO audits conducted by GTECH information technology during 2026, examined website structure, content organisation, structured data implementation and search optimisation practices across businesses operating in multiple sectors.
The findings, compiled by an SEO company in Dubai, GTECH information technology, across audits conducted in 2026, show a consistent pattern of businesses investing in tactics that were effective in 2021 and 2022 but are delivering diminishing returns in the current search environment.
According to the agency, a recurring trend across the reviewed websites was continued reliance on traditional keyword-focused optimisation, while comparatively fewer sites incorporated conversational content, structured data or content formats designed to address natural-language search queries.
GTECH information technology said its audits found that many websites had implemented only basic structured data, with relatively limited use of advanced schema markup that can help search engines better interpret page content. The agency also observed that a smaller proportion of reviewed websites had developed content specifically intended to answer detailed user questions that increasingly appear in AI-assisted search experiences.
"Search behaviour is evolving rapidly as AI becomes more integrated into search engines," said Bhupender Singh, SEO Lead at GTECH information technology. "Businesses that periodically review their SEO strategy and align their content with changing user behaviour are generally better positioned to remain competitive."
The agency noted that professional services, legal and financial services websites frequently relied on traditional informational pages centred on company credentials and service descriptions.
GTECH information technology believes these sectors could benefit from expanding educational content that addresses common customer questions and broader topic coverage.
For e-commerce businesses, the review suggested opportunities to strengthen product information through richer descriptions, enhanced product schema and customer review integration to improve visibility across modern search experiences.
GTECH information technology recommends that businesses periodically assess whether their websites effectively address current user search intent, while also reviewing technical SEO, structured data implementation and content quality as search technologies continue to evolve.
The agency said businesses adopting a balanced approach that combines technical optimisation, authoritative content and user-focused information are likely to be better prepared for ongoing changes in digital search.