Go Kite Travel & Tours inaugurates new Ras Al Khaimah branch in Al Nakheel

20th Go Kite branch globally, 5th in UAE, attended by airlines, media, and dignitaries
Ras Al Khaimah: Go Kite Travel & Tours, a complete travel solutions provider, successfully inaugurated its new branch in Ras Al Khaimah’s Al Nakheel area on September 11, 2025. The opening marks Go Kite’s 20th branch overall and its 5th branch in the UAE, underscoring the company’s accelerated growth across the region.
The branch was inaugurated by Sayed Abbas Ali Shihab Thangal, in the esteemed presence of Chief Guest Mithun Ramesh alongside Mr. Zaid Ameen, Founder of Go Kite Travel & Tours. The ceremony brought together representatives from major airlines, leading media houses, partners from the travel and tourism industry, and prominent dignitaries.
Business Head: Mr. Shamnas;
Business Development & Training Manager: Mr. Popson Joseph;
General Manager Holidays: Ms. Komal;
Marketing Manager: Mr. Vijith Vijay;
Finance Manager: Mr. Shahid;
B2B Head: Mr. Munshir;
HR Manager: Mr. Zuhair;
RAK Branch Manager: Mr. Jayesh; and
Branch Managers: Mr Navin, Miss Shanujan, and Mr Rameez
The opening reinforces Go Kite’s hyperlocal, customer-first strategy across the UAE. The Al Nakheel (Al Muntasir Road) branch offers the full Go Kite portfolio—bespoke holiday packages, curated tours, fast-track visa processing, corporate travel management, flight and hotel bookings, and travel insurance.
