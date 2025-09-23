GFS Developments announces the launch of Coventry Residence in Dubai Industrial City

Strategically located within Dubai Industrial City, Coventry Residence benefits from strong connectivity to major highways, with direct access to Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road and Emirates Road. The project is within close reach of the new Metro Express Line, set to be accessible in just seven minutes, while Dubai Parks can be reached in 10 minutes and Al Maktoum International Airport in 15 minutes. The location, according to the developer, has been chosen to serve a rising demand from professionals and families seeking affordable yet well-connected housing options in Dubai.