Gamma Studios unveils Digital Media Center powered by Sony Technology

State-of-the-art facility aims to boost UAE's growing film & media production industry
For a filmmaker preparing a new project, choosing equipment is only part of the process. Understanding how cameras, digital environments and production workflows fit together matters just as much. A new facility in Dubai gives regional teams a place to explore those connections before their next shoot.
Gamma Studios has unveiled its virtual production facility, the Digital Media Center, in Dubai Production City. With expertise led by Sony Middle East and Africa, the facility aims to provide filmmakers, directors, cinematographers and production teams a dedicated space to explore how virtual production applies from planning and pre-production through to production, with demonstrations, workshops and workflow testing.
Built on a simple principle: Sony's hardware holds the production workflow together end to end, and the resulting expertise is passed directly to creators on-site. Rather than treating virtual production as a single piece of equipment, the facility is designed around three connected layers. These are the technology itself, the workflow that ties it together, and the practical knowledge transferred to the people using it.
The technical masterpiece is Sony's 360 Solution for Virtual Production, anchored by a Sony VERONA LED wall, the largest installation of its kind in the world and the first 1.5mm pitch VERONA display in the Middle East. Dedicated areas for production planning, technology demonstrations and hands-on workflow exploration let directors and cinematographers plan and visualise shoots using Sony's portfolio. This includes the VENICE 2 and BURANO digital cinema cameras, the OCELLUS camera tracking system, the Virtual Production Tool Set and FR7.
For Gamma Studios, the move anticipates rising demand as international productions choose the UAE for its rebate structures. "Our objective was to invest in the best for our facility, and after evaluating the market, Sony's virtual production solution stood out for its technology and its complete end-to-end workflow," said Joseph Kadamani, Founder, Gamma Studios. "This investment reflects our commitment to meeting the needs of today's industry while laying the groundwork for the next generation of regional talent."
Training is central to the offer. The Center houses Sony's training facility in the same building, alongside a fully equipped service centre that supports quality control. Together, they give creators a hands-on environment to experiment, learn and test ideas.
"The launch of the Digital Media Center represents an important step in Sony's continued investment in the region's creative ecosystem," said Jobin Joejoe, Managing Director, Sony Middle East and Africa. He said Gamma's interest in the Sony ecosystem made the partnership a natural fit, with Sony providing the complete toolkit and the investment behind it. He added that it expands the possibilities available to the region's professional production community and supports the next generation of filmmakers.
The Digital Media Center is positioned as a key resource for the region's creative economy, in line with the UAE's ambition to strengthen its status as a global media and content production hub.
For booking inquiries and to register to experience Sony's ecosystem firsthand, visit https://www.sony-profilmmakingmea.com/