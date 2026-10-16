Flytxt introduces AI Expertforce in GCC to drive enterprise growth

AI Expertforce redefines business outcomes for GCC enterprises with Niya-X platform
Dubai: Flytxt, a global Enterprise AI company, has introduced its AI Expertforce product suite in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) market, enabling enterprises to move beyond task-oriented AI agents towards specialised AI Experts capable of autonomously driving business decisions, actions and measurable commercial outcomes.
The introduction comes as GCC enterprises accelerate AI investments while seeking stronger financial returns. According to McKinsey's State of AI 2025 survey, 88 per cent of organisations globally reported using AI in at least one business function, yet only 39 per cent reported an enterprise-level earnings impact, highlighting the gap between adoption and business value.
Flytxt's AI Expertforce approach addresses this challenge by bringing together specialised AI Expert Agents equipped with domain knowledge, enterprise context and autonomous decision-making capabilities. Unlike conventional AI agents and Co-pilots focused on individual tasks, these Expert Agents work towards broader objectives such as revenue growth, profitability, customer retention and experience.
The approach is delivered through Niya-X, Flytxt's Agentic AI platform, featuring specialised AI Experts for marketing, product management and customer care. Powered by causal reasoning and counterfactual modelling, Niya-X enables AI Experts to evaluate alternative strategies, determine appropriate interventions and coordinate actions across enterprise functions.
The potential applications extend across industries. Airlines could evaluate whether adding capacity on high-demand routes would improve overall profitability, considering pricing, demand shifts and operating costs. Utilities could optimise tariff offerings and customer engagement strategies based on consumption patterns, demand forecasts and revenue objectives. Financial institutions could identify opportunities to increase product adoption and customer value by evaluating alternative lending, savings and investment propositions within defined risk parameters.
“Enterprises now expect AI agents to go beyond task execution and contribute directly to business outcomes. This requires specialised AI Experts that understand business priorities, evaluate alternative strategies and coordinate actions across functions,” said Dr Vinod Vasudevan, CEO, Flytxt. “With AI Expertforce, we are helping GCC enterprises move beyond AI-driven efficiency improvement to measurable and sustained commercial value.”
Flytxt serves over 80 enterprises across 50 countries, with company-reported outcomes including up to 28 per cent reduction in customer churn. Recently recognised as a Challenger in the 2026 Gartner Magic Quadrant for CSP AI-Enabled Marketing and Sales Solutions, Flytxt also received a Bronze Stevie Award for Niya-X at the 2026 International Business Awards.
The introduction positions AI Expertforce as an approach to connecting intelligence, business decisions and execution, helping GCC enterprises measure AI success through commercial outcomes rather than task automation alone.