El Sett - A tribute to Umm Kulthum

In celebration of the film, Azza Fahmy Jewellery proudly presents a special capsule collection inspired by the timeless legacy of Umm Kulthum—El Sett, Egypt’s most iconic voice and one of the Arab world’s most influential cultural figures. For decades, the house has drawn upon the emotional power of her music and the resonance of her lyrics to create designs that honour heritage and storytelling. Our admiration for El Sett has been expressed throughout many collections, including the beloved “أﻧت ﻋﻣري – My Eternity” pieces, first introduced in 2014. This new capsule builds on that foundation, shifting the focus more deeply to the icon herself—her presence, her style, and the words that remain etched in collective memory.