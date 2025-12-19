El Sett - A tribute to Umm Kulthum

Azza Fahmy Jewellery plays significant role in bringing her story to life on screen
This December marks a major cultural moment with the release of El Sett, the highly anticipated film directed by Marwan Hamed, honoring the legacy of Umm Kulthum, fifty years after her passing. Azza Fahmy Jewellery is proud to play a significant role in bringing her story to life on screen, creating bespoke pieces featured throughout the film—including meticulous replicas of her iconic designs and era-relevant creations that echo the elegance of her time.
Working closely with the filmmakers, the brand also supported curation and consultation to ensure authenticity and artistic integrity in every detail. As a house long inspired by Umm Kulthum’s legacy, this collaboration is a natural continuation of the admiration and creative dialogue that has shaped Azza Fahmy’s designs for years.
After much planning and preparation, we are thrilled to see this powerful story come to life and tour across the region. In parallel with the film’s release, we are collaborating with the production team on a regional immersive cultural experience that will accompany the premieres—offering guests a deeper journey into Umm Kulthum’s world and further celebrating her enduring influence and the artistry she continues to inspire.
In celebration of the film, Azza Fahmy Jewellery proudly presents a special capsule collection inspired by the timeless legacy of Umm Kulthum—El Sett, Egypt’s most iconic voice and one of the Arab world’s most influential cultural figures. For decades, the house has drawn upon the emotional power of her music and the resonance of her lyrics to create designs that honour heritage and storytelling. Our admiration for El Sett has been expressed throughout many collections, including the beloved “أﻧت ﻋﻣري – My Eternity” pieces, first introduced in 2014. This new capsule builds on that foundation, shifting the focus more deeply to the icon herself—her presence, her style, and the words that remain etched in collective memory.
The Suma Chandelier Earrings reinterpret Umm Kulthum’s signature dangling silhouettes with graceful, elongated lines crafted in 18kt gold and sterling silver. The design features Azza Fahmy’s signature twisted wirework, a technique perfected in our Cairo workshop since the 1980s. At the centre, the iconic “أﻧت ﻋﻣري – My Eternity” calligraphy becomes a symbol of lasting admiration, echoing the timeless romanticism of her music.
The Suma Bracelet pays tribute to a piece Umm Kulthum wore throughout her career. Designed to fluidly wrap the wrist in a continuous curve, it showcases the house’s distinctive twisted wirework in 18kt gold and sterling silver. The cherished lyric “ﺣﺑﯾﺑﻲ ﯾﺳﻌد أوﻗﺎﺗﮫ – Wishing you joyful times, my beloved” appears in our signature calligraphic style, representing a new chapter in this creative relationship—one that expands beyond “أﻧت ﻋﻣري “while honouring the same deep cultural roots.
Each creation in this capsule collection is a testament to El Sett’s unparalleled influence—her artistry, her elegance, and the emotional impact that continues to resonate across the region and the world. Through craftsmanship, calligraphy, and a profound devotion to cultural heritage, Azza Fahmy Jewellery celebrates a legend whose voice remains eternal.
