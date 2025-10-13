Dynamic Fenestration enters GCC market, blending Canadian craftsmanship with visionary architecture

Founded in 1991, now a global partner in landmark architectural design
Dynamic Fenestration, the Canadian 3rd generation family-owned manufacturer of fully bespoke architectural windows and doors, today announced its strategic expansion into the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region, with an initial focus on high-profile projects in the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, and Qatar.
Founded in 1991, the company has grown from a modest workshop in British Columbia, to a global design partner for landmark developments across the globe.
“Developers and architects in the GCC are pushing for architecture that delivers lasting emotional connection as well as technical excellence,” said Martin Ross, Director of Business Development. “That philosophy of quiet luxury - design that is purposeful, enduring, and deeply personal - has been at the core of our work for more than three decades.”
The GCC construction market, valued at approximately $147 billion in 2024, is projected to exceed $226 billion by 2033. This surge is being driven by landmark initiatives such as Saudi Arabia’s $500 billion NEOM mega-city, the Red Sea resorts, Qiddiya entertainment district, and the Mukaab in Riyadh, alongside Dubai’s branded residences and Abu Dhabi’s luxury hospitality projects.
Dynamic Fenestration sees a perfect fit for its expertise in this market. Its navigator-led, design-assist process integrates windows and doors into a building’s architectural story from the schematic stage, ensuring both aesthetic harmony and engineering precision.
The company’s in-house production facility in Canada manufactures fully custom systems in thermally broken bronze, precision-engineered steel, slimline aluminum and premium wood. This approach guarantees quality control, performance consistency, and design integrity.
Notable past projects include the West Coast Modern Residence in Pebble Beach, California, where Dynamic delivered a floor-to-ceiling bronze window wall system that frames ocean views while meeting stringent coastal weather standards.
As Ross explains, “It’s not about filling a hole in the wall - it’s about translating meaning into architectural language.”
In an industry where many operate on thin margins, Dynamic stands out as a privately owned debt-free company with substantial capital reserves. It offers insured surety bonds on client deposits, providing an uncommon level of financial assurance in the custom fenestration sector. The company’s commitment to design integrity is unwavering. “Architects know we have their backs,” Ross noted.
Dynamic’s GCC expansion targets collaborations with architects, developers, and hospitality brands committed to legacy-building and architectural storytelling. The firm aims to contribute to projects where craftsmanship, engineering precision, and human connection define the experience of the space.
