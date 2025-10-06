Dubai's V Perfumes awarded as Number 1 Online Perfume Retailer of the Year

Since 2010, V Perfumes has grown to 50+ stores and leads fragrance e-commerce in the GCC
Dubai: V Perfumes won the prestigious Big Box Award for the #1 Online Perfume Retailer of the Year. The award was presented at the Big Box Global Retail & E-Commerce Summit held at the Millenium Plaza Downtown Hotel.
Scribe Minds & Media, founded by Pradish Gireesan & Jordan Abraham, brought their over 15 years of experience in B2B events organisation for their UAE iteration of Big Box Awards. The summit provided a platform for industry leaders to come together to collaborate and inspire each other. Big Box is unique in recognizing excellence in both traditional retail and e-commerce, highlighting the world of opportunities made possible by the symbiosis of the two.
Big Box Awards have previously honored excelling businesses in Australia, India, Indonesia, and Malaysia. After a successful UAE chapter, they are set to bring together industry leaders in the Philippines, Saudi Arabia and South Africa.
The ceremony awarded achievers in Retail, E-Commerce and D2C Innovation, Technology and Experience, Leadership and Strategy, and also Special Honors including awards for resilient businesses and cross-border performance.
The #1 Online Perfume Retailer of the Year award was presented to representatives of the V Perfumes e-commerce team by Navin Joshua, Co-Founder & Director of leading D2C enabler GreenHonchos.
V Perfumes were awarded the SMB Award in 2024 in the Retail category and were a finalist for the E-Commerce Award category. Their award in 2025 is a testament to their steady efforts to fine-tune their operations and the effectiveness of combining retail and e-tail operations in the perfume industry.
“We are honored to receive this recognition for our success in the e-commerce space. The summit and the award inspires us to continue revolutionizing the e-commerce experience for both businesses and consumers,” said Mr. Faizal CP, Co-Founder of V Perfumes.
V Perfumes opened their doors in 2010 in the UAE and entered the ecommerce space in 2016. They have expanded to over 50 brick and mortar stores including stores in Qatar, Oman, and Saudi Arabia and deliver the joy of fragrance all over the GCC.
Their convenient online shopping experience is owed in part to diverse product offerings, consumer engagement and seasonal promotions such as the Autumn Sale for customers looking to keep up with autumnal fragrance trends.
This win is welcome news to the online perfume-loving community in the UAE, who are always on the lookout for trustworthy perfume e-tailers.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox