Dubai resident Eshana De Silva joins Commonwealth Enterprise and Investment Council advisory board

Advisory Board guides the council in boosting trade and investment across the Commonwealth
Dubai-based entrepreneur and investor Eshana De Silva has been appointed to the Advisory Board of the Commonwealth Enterprise and Investment Council (CWEIC), the official business network for the 56 member countries of the Commonwealth.
The Commonwealth represents one-third of the world’s population — 2.7 billion people, with 60 per cent under the age of 30, and a current combined GDP of $14.2 trillion, a figure expected to surpass $20 trillion by 2029.
De Silva will serve alongside a distinguished group of international business and policy leaders, including:
Shanthi Annan (Africa House)
Professor Asif Chaudry (Strategist & Surgeon)
Anthony John Cowell (Impact Investor)
Lord Dominic Johnson of Lainston CBE (Co-Chair, Conservative Party UK)
Rosie Glazebrook (Senior Independent Director)
Tulsi Wallooppillai (Strategic Adviser for Southeast Asia)
CWEIC is chaired by Lord Jonathan Marland, with Lord Hugo Swire as Deputy Chairman. The Advisory Board plays a pivotal role in guiding the council’s work to strengthen trade and investment ties across the Commonwealth.
Trade between member countries is estimated to be 21 per cent cheaper thanks to shared legal frameworks, trusted networks, and common business practices - an advantage widely known as the “Commonwealth Advantage.”
De Silva’s appointment highlights the increasing role of Gulf-based investors and entrepreneurs in shaping Commonwealth trade connections, reflecting Dubai’s status as a global hub for finance, innovation, and international commerce.
