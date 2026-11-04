Dubai-born Ayaan Mandelia recognised by Guinness World Records at 15 following ACCA achievement

Indian-origin teenager completed all 13 ACCA examinations, becomes ACCA Affiliate
Dubai-born Indian-origin teenager Ayaan Mandelia has received Guinness World Records recognition at the age of 15, following an unusually early completion of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA) examination pathway. His official record is in the category “Youngest chartered accountant (male)”, dated 13 July 2026, when he was 15 years and three days old. The recognition comes alongside his attainment of ACCA Affiliate status, a milestone reached while most people his age are still in secondary school.
The record and the ACCA milestone are related, but they are not identical designations. The Guinness title is “Youngest chartered accountant (male)”; ACCA Affiliate status reflects completion of the required examinations, ahead of the practical experience and other requirements for full membership. Mandelia’s achievement has attracted attention because of the age at which he reached this stage and the independent path he took to get there.
An accelerated professional pathway
Mandelia began ACCA studies in November 2024 and completed the 13-examination pathway in July 2026. He passed all four Strategic Professional examinations on his first attempt, earning 80% in Advanced Financial Management and 75% in Strategic Business Leader.
The journey demanded a sustained commitment to professional study, with examinations covering financial reporting, audit, taxation, performance management and strategic decision-making. For Mandelia, the appeal of accountancy was not simply numerical calculation but understanding the decisions behind business performance. His interest developed as he became increasingly curious about how organisations allocate resources, manage risks and plan for growth.
He attended Jumeirah College in Dubai before leaving the conventional school pathway during Year 10 to focus on professional education and practical learning. He describes the choice as an alternative approach to continuing education rather than a rejection of it. His studies continued through structured preparation and independent work, while practical exposure offered opportunities to see how financial concepts appear outside an examination setting.
Learning beyond examinations
Since September 2024, Mandelia has been involved with AANKA Group, the Dubai-based family business led by his parents, Priyanka Agarwal Mandelia and Aanand Mandelia, both Chartered Accountants. Operating across food and beverage, beauty and wellness, interiors and construction, the group has approximately 17 locations and 400 employees. His work includes business strategy, digital systems and AI transformation initiatives.
His early exposure to business was shaped by family conversations about finance and operations, but his interests gradually expanded into software and automation. He has worked on reporting processes and digital initiatives while learning how operational decisions affect employees, customers and managers. This experience has helped connect the discipline of professional accountancy with the uncertainty and judgement required in everyday business.