Dubai-based Qorden AI launches real-time multilingual video translation platform

"By removing the language barrier, we are freeing people to focus on a deeper level of communication, which will open business opportunity many folds with enhanced productivity, efficiency and overall team performance," said Moeen Khan, founder and CEO of Qorden AI. "Solving this properly requires a complete language engine built from scratch, not a feature bolted onto an English-first system. Building that here and taking it to the world from Dubai is exactly the ambition this ecosystem is built for."