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Dubai-based Qorden AI launches real-time multilingual video translation platform

UAE start-up takes its homegrown language engine global

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Dubai-based Qorden AI launches real-time multilingual video translation platform

Qorden AI, a Dubai-headquartered real-time language AI company, today launched Qordenate, a fully multilingual, simultaneous-translation video conferencing platform. Built in the UAE and rolling out internationally, Qordenate lets participants on a video call hear the conversation in their own language as it happens, in real time.

The platform enables real-time speech translation in up to six selected languages simultaneously within a single meeting, chosen from a library of 33 supported languages, while generating live captions in each selected language. Designed for scale, it supports up to 300 participants per call with no software installation required. Built on foundation-level multilingual AI models rather than an English-first overlay, Qordenate delivers true concurrent translation with up to 97% accuracy and ultra-low latency.

"By removing the language barrier, we are freeing people to focus on a deeper level of communication, which will open business opportunity many folds with enhanced productivity, efficiency and overall team performance," said Moeen Khan, founder and CEO of Qorden AI. "Solving this properly requires a complete language engine built from scratch, not a feature bolted onto an English-first system. Building that here and taking it to the world from Dubai is exactly the ambition this ecosystem is built for."

A member of the NVIDIA Inception program and running on enterprise-grade GPU cloud infrastructure, Qorden AI has trained its engine on how people actually speak rather than textbook language. That lets it handle the code-switching of real multilingual workplaces, from Tagalog and English in Southeast Asia to the structured formality of Gulf Arabic business communication.

Qordenate also includes VoiceClone, which reproduces a speaker's own tone and register in 33 languages instead of a synthetic voice, plus MultiLingual Chat, Smart Recap.

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