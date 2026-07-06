Design Infinity announces Spaces That Care wellness initiative to celebrate 14 years of transforming workplaces

Programme focuses on employee well-being and preventive healthcare
Design Infinity, UAE’s leading design and interior fit-out company is proud to launch its 14th corporate anniversary initiative, “Spaces That Care”, a unique programme focused on employee well-being and preventive healthcare.
As organisations increasingly recognize the importance of workplace wellness, Design Infinity is extending its commitment beyond the built environment by offering complimentary preventive health assessments to eligible clients following project completion and occupancy.
This initiative reflects Design Infinity’s belief that truly successful workplaces are those that support both business performance and team’s well-being.
“At Design Infinity, we have always believed that great workplaces are built around people. As we celebrate our 14th anniversary, we wanted to create an initiative that adds meaningful value to our clients and their teams. Spaces That Care is our way of giving back and promoting healthier, happier workplaces,” said Pratap Mendonca, Managing Partner of Design Infinity.
“The future of workplace design goes beyond aesthetics and functionality. It is about creating environments that support healthier, happier, and more productive teams. As we celebrate our 14th anniversary, we are proud to introduce an initiative that reflects our belief that great design and employee well-being go hand in hand." said Geetha Nayak, Managing Partner of Design Infinity.
The programme will be delivered in partnership with one of the UAE’s reputed healthcare providers, and may include preventive health screenings, wellness consultations, ergonomic awareness, and workplace well-being recommendations.
Over the past fourteen years, Design Infinity has delivered transformative workplaces across the UAE, helping organizations create environments that inspire collaboration, and growth. Through this anniversary initiative, the company continues its mission of enhancing the experience of work—both through design and through care.
The Spaces That Care programme will be available for selected projects completed during the anniversary year.
For more information about Design Infinity and its services, please visit www.design-infinity.com