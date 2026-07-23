RONS Group: Building a legacy through vision, innovation, & sustainable growth

In terms of leadership, a defining aspect for me has been the ability to anticipate market shifts before they become industry standards. Whether expanding into facilities management to support the UAE’s growing built environment, strengthening marine capabilities to serve critical infrastructure, or entering the HVAC sector through Joy Air Tech Industries LLC, we have consistently identified opportunities aligned with the country’s long-term development and sustainability goals. Each expansion has been guided by a commitment to solving real customer challenges, creating operational synergies, and delivering lasting value.