ISS Global forwarding keeps trade moving

Regional hubs and multimodal solutions help customers navigate supply disruptions
In an increasingly complex trade environment, logistics partners are no longer judged only by the scale of their network, but by their ability to deliver when markets become unpredictable. This is where ISS Global Forwarding (ISS GF) continues to build its relevance as a global logistics organization.
Headquartered in Jebel Ali Free Zone in the UAE, ISS GF is strategically positioned between Europe, Asia, and Africa, along some of the world’s most important trade routes. With a growing presence in over 60 countries, the company combines global reach with strong regional know-how, supporting international organizations across industries with transportation, warehousing, customs, project logistics, and tailored supply chain solutions. ISS GF is owned by ICD, the principal investment arm of the Government of Dubai.
What differentiates ISS GF is not only its footprint, but its ability to translate that network into practical solutions for customers. Across sectors such as manufacturing, oil and gas, industrial projects, healthcare, automotive, and consumer goods, the company focuses on building logistics solutions that are responsive, commercially aligned, and easy to manage.
This capability has been particularly visible during recent supply chain disruptions across the GCC. As customers faced shipping route challenges, capacity pressure, and operational uncertainty, ISS GF mobilised solutions across multiple gateways in the UAE, Oman, and Saudi Arabia. The company handled cargo through various regional seaports and moved approximately 15,000 trucks within the UAE and cross-border, helping manufacturing customers maintain production flow and business continuity.
Where urgent cargo required faster intervention, ISS GF also deployed air charter solutions across GCC markets, supporting time-sensitive operations mainly for the oil and gas and manufacturing sectors.
In a market where disruption has become part of the operating landscape, ISS GF’s strength lies in creating solutions. Through alternate gateways, cross-border trucking, air charters, and multimodal planning, the company continues to make complex logistics easier to manage.