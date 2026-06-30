ISS Global forwarding keeps trade moving

Headquartered in Jebel Ali Free Zone in the UAE, ISS GF is strategically positioned between Europe, Asia, and Africa, along some of the world’s most important trade routes. With a growing presence in over 60 countries, the company combines global reach with strong regional know-how, supporting international organizations across industries with transportation, warehousing, customs, project logistics, and tailored supply chain solutions. ISS GF is owned by ICD, the principal investment arm of the Government of Dubai.