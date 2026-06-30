Technology reshapes the future of logistics

As customers increasingly seek greener and more transparent supply chains, how are integrated logistics providers leveraging multimodal freight solutions, network optimisation and technology to reduce environmental impact while maintaining efficiency and reliability?

Integrated logistics providers are moving from shipment execution to supply chain orchestration. Customers now need choices that balance cost, transit time, reliability and environmental impact. At ISS Global Forwarding, CO2 footprint visibility is offered as an additional decision criterion, alongside price and speed. Multimodal solutions, network optimisation and secured carrier allocations help match cargo to the most efficient routing. Real-time visibility, predictive analytics, digital control towers and automated exception alerts further support faster decisions when disruptions arise.

With ISS Global Forwarding managing complex industrial projects and end-to-end logistics across global markets, what role do sustainable warehousing, project cargo planning and supply chain consultancy play in helping businesses build more resilient and environmentally responsible trade networks?

Warehousing, project cargo planning and consultancy are critical resilience levers. Modern warehousing is no longer only storage; it provides buffer capacity, inventory visibility, consolidation, fulfilment agility and business continuity during disruption. Positioning inventory closer to customers and trade corridors can reduce unnecessary transport movements and emissions. For industrial projects, ISS GF undertakes feasibility studies, route surveys and vendor assessments to move heavy, oversized or time-sensitive cargo safely, especially where ports, airports or roads are congested.

As geopolitical developments continue to reshape global shipping corridors, how are logistics providers rethinking route planning, network diversification and supply chain resilience?

Geopolitical disruption has made fixed routing models inadequate. Logistics providers must constantly map alternatives, diversify gateways and build contingency solutions before disruption becomes a crisis. ISS GF studies safe and practical routes, evaluates port, airport and road feasibility, and uses its own operating network, carrier partnerships and charter operator network to keep cargo moving. For high-priority goods, project cargo or special equipment, the ability to activate alternative routings quickly is now a core differentiator.

With the UAE strengthening its position as a global trade gateway, what emerging opportunities do you see for integrated logistics players in connecting new markets and creating more agile, multimodal supply chains across the MENA region?