Technology reshapes the future of logistics

Enver Moretti, Group CEO of ISS Global Forwarding, on smarter supply chains
Integrated logistics providers are moving from shipment execution to supply chain orchestration. Customers now need choices that balance cost, transit time, reliability and environmental impact. At ISS Global Forwarding, CO2 footprint visibility is offered as an additional decision criterion, alongside price and speed. Multimodal solutions, network optimisation and secured carrier allocations help match cargo to the most efficient routing. Real-time visibility, predictive analytics, digital control towers and automated exception alerts further support faster decisions when disruptions arise.
Warehousing, project cargo planning and consultancy are critical resilience levers. Modern warehousing is no longer only storage; it provides buffer capacity, inventory visibility, consolidation, fulfilment agility and business continuity during disruption. Positioning inventory closer to customers and trade corridors can reduce unnecessary transport movements and emissions. For industrial projects, ISS GF undertakes feasibility studies, route surveys and vendor assessments to move heavy, oversized or time-sensitive cargo safely, especially where ports, airports or roads are congested.
Geopolitical disruption has made fixed routing models inadequate. Logistics providers must constantly map alternatives, diversify gateways and build contingency solutions before disruption becomes a crisis. ISS GF studies safe and practical routes, evaluates port, airport and road feasibility, and uses its own operating network, carrier partnerships and charter operator network to keep cargo moving. For high-priority goods, project cargo or special equipment, the ability to activate alternative routings quickly is now a core differentiator.
The UAE remains a powerful gateway between the Middle East, Africa and Asia because of its ports, customs capability, connectivity and regional relationships. Recent disruption has shown that cargo flows can still be maintained through alternative UAE and Oman gateways, including Khor Fakkan, Fujairah, Sohar, Salalah and Duqm, supported by road networks into Jebel Ali, Khalifa Port and the wider GCC. This creates opportunities for multimodal networks, consolidation hubs and resilient distribution models.