Denver powers UAE men’s cricket at Asia Cup 2025 as official team partner

The association marks Denver’s expanding global footprint
Denver, one of the prestigious and most admired men’s fragrance and grooming brands, announced a bold step into international cricket sponsorship as it joins the UAE Men’s Cricket Team as the Official Team Partner for the Asia Cup 2025. The association marks Denver’s expanding global footprint and its commitment to celebrating success, resilience and gentlemanly values on one of cricket’s most-watched stages.
Hosted in the United Arab Emirates this September in the T20I format, the Asia Cup 2025 places the home team in the spotlight and offers brands rare, high-impact visibility across the region.
Speaking on the partnership, Saurabh Gupta, MD and CEO of Hamilton Sciences Group (Denver), said: “Denver is proud to be part of a cricket tournament on the international stage. This association marks our serious endeavor to perform on the world stage and reflects our philosophy of celebrating men who work hard to earn a respectable position in life. It is a true reflection of perseverance, dedication, and achievement. Through this partnership, we hope to add greater value on the global platform. We are genuinely excited and look forward to the tournament, while wishing the very best to all participating teams.”
This partnership is also an expression of Denver’s philanthropic outlook. Guided by the belief that confidence, dignity, and opportunity can change life trajectories, Denver will channel the energy around this tournament into community-facing efforts with credible local partners in the Middle East and India encouraging youth participation in sport, championing grooming-with-dignity drives, and spotlighting everyday stories of perseverance to build self-belief beyond the boundary.
Strategically, the move keeps Denver ahead of the curve by placing the brand at the intersection of sport, culture, and commerce in a high-attention window across the GCC and India. Supporting an international team competing on home soil allows Denver to connect with fans across multiple markets.
Welcoming Denver to the team, Subhan Ahmad, Chief Operating Officer, ECB said: “We are thrilled to welcome Denver as our Official Team Partner. The brand’s reputation for excellence and its gentlemanly spirit aligns with our team’s pursuit of glory at the Asia Cup 2025. Together, we hope to create memorable moments for our fans and inspire the next generation of cricketers.”
In Dubai, Denver products are widely available across leading supermarkets and retail chains including Nesto, Grand, Safari, Mark & Save, K.M. Trading, Al Madina, and Pasons as well as chemists, groceries and neighborhood stores in general trade. The brand is also preparing to launch on Amazon and Noon, expanding access via e-commerce marketplaces and quick-commerce platforms.
