Daman Markets launches empowering campaign: 'For Those Who Want More'

More than tools — Daman Markets is a partner that truly understands and supports traders
Online trading provider Daman Markets is placing its identity front and center with the launch of its brand campaign: For Those Who Want More.
It asks a fundamental question that this industry often overlooks: why do people trade in the first place? No one trades just to trade. Everyone has their ‘why’, whether it’s to build freedom, unlock opportunity or seek new thrills.
Tapping into these motivations, the campaign positions Daman Markets as a partner who truly understands traders. It is a message built around empowerment, ambition and a commitment to being a platform that doesn’t just provide tools but stays true to its customer-centric focus.
“The Middle East is one of the fastest-growing parts of the world for trading, home to people who are ambitious, driven and unique in the way they approach the markets,” said Chirine Daoud, Daman Markets’ Chief Marketing Officer. “Our position through this campaign makes it clear that trading isn’t reserved for the privileged few, but for everyone who wants more. And our role is to help them turn that ambition into reality.”
What makes this campaign even more meaningful is how it came to life. From the strategy to the storytelling, every element was developed in-house by Daman Markets’ very own marketing team.
“From day one, we knew that to get this right, it had to come from within. We wanted to create something that felt true to who we are, to ensure it carried our DNA” explains Daoud. “We made a deliberate decision to keep everything in-house, because no one can understand a brand like the people who live and breathe it every single day. This campaign reflects that closeness. It is genuine, unapologetic and unmistakably us.”
The For Those Who Want More campaign rolled out as a full 360 activation across TV, digital, radio and OOH. Its creative centerpiece features Anas Bukhash, chosen for his deep connection and transparency with regional audiences and his embodiment of modern ambition.
Alongside him feature well-known personalities and influencers like Joelle Mardinian, Abdelaziz Al Fadli, James Faulkner and Sherif Fayed, all trusted, credible figures who each bring a unique perspective on what ‘more’ can mean for traders.
For Daman Markets, this is not only a campaign, but a clear expression of its role in the region’s trading future. The brand has never been more ready to tell its story – and to help others pursue theirs.
