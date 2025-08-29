DAMAC Properties celebrates Emirati Women’s Day with NAMA Development Week

Initiative empowers and inspires the leaders of tomorrow
DAMAC Properties proudly celebrated Emirati Women’s Day as part of its flagship NAMA Development Week, a dedicated platform designed to accelerate the growth of Emirati talent within the organisation. The initiative highlights DAMAC’s long-standing commitment to nurturing a culture where Emiratis can learn, lead, and thrive, reflecting the company’s belief that people are the foundation of sustainable growth.
The week-long programme brought together more than 150 Emirati colleagues for curated sessions on career ownership, financial wellness, digital transformation, and leadership inspiration. Reflecting on the programme, Noof Alhosani, a NAMA employee, said: “I found it to be an exciting and empowering experience that provided valuable insights and learning opportunities. The programme was truly an eye-opener, highlighting impactful ways to support Emiratis in building a strong foundation for the future. Initiatives like this make a real difference, and I sincerely hope to see more in the future.”
In alignment with Emirati Women’s Day, DAMAC honoured the achievements of Emirati women across the organisation, recognising their vital role in shaping a future of progress and innovation. By embedding empowerment and inclusivity within NAMA, DAMAC continues to create meaningful opportunities that go beyond Emiratization targets, supporting exceptional career journeys that inspire long-term success.
One such initiative was the panel session, “Take Charge of Your Career”, which resonated strongly with attendees. Khalifa Mohamed, who participated in the discussion, shared: “It was an engaging and inspiring session, offering practical insights that will be valuable for both personal and professional growth. Sessions like this highlight management’s genuine commitment to supporting employees, which is deeply appreciated.”
Through NAMA, DAMAC continues to invest in national talent with a pipeline of initiatives designed to support long-term career journeys. By empowering Emiratis and celebrating the vision and leadership of Emirati women, DAMAC is shaping a future where ambition is celebrated, and every voice is heard.
