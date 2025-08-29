DAMAC Properties celebrates Emirati Women’s Day with NAMA Development Week

The week-long programme brought together more than 150 Emirati colleagues for curated sessions on career ownership, financial wellness, digital transformation, and leadership inspiration. Reflecting on the programme, Noof Alhosani, a NAMA employee, said: “I found it to be an exciting and empowering experience that provided valuable insights and learning opportunities. The programme was truly an eye-opener, highlighting impactful ways to support Emiratis in building a strong foundation for the future. Initiatives like this make a real difference, and I sincerely hope to see more in the future.”