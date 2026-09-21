Creation Business Consultants expands UAE corporate service capabilities with ADGM licence

Scott Cairns, Founder and Managing Director of Creation Business Consultants, said: “Receiving our ADGM licence reflects our commitment to expanding Creation’s capabilities in line with the complex needs of international investors, family offices, businesses and professional advisers. We continue to see strong international interest in the UAE, with our data pointing to particular demand from family offices in Europe and Africa. Clients are no longer asking only where they should establish in the UAE. They are considering how their investments, business interests and private wealth should be structured, governed and administered over the long term, with Abu Dhabi and ADGM part of that conversation from the outset.