Creation Business Consultants expands UAE corporate service capabilities with ADGM licence

Licence enables firm to support clients and professional advisers in both ADGM and DIFC
Creation Business Consultants has become a licensed Company Service Provider in ADGM, the international financial centre of Abu Dhabi. Operating through Creation Business Consultants Ltd, the licence marks an important milestone in the firm’s continued growth, strengthening its corporate services capabilities across two of the UAE’s leading international financial centres.
The licence comes at a time of strong momentum for ADGM, with Abu Dhabi attracting increasing levels of capital, investment, asset management and private wealth activity. According to ADGM’s H1 2026 performance announcement, the financial centre had 13,974 active licences at the end of the first half of 2026, with 1,814 new licences issued during the period. Assets under management increased by 54 per cent year on year.
Creation is seeing this momentum translate into increasingly sophisticated requirements from international investors, family offices, businesses, and professional advisers, who are placing greater emphasis on how interests are structured, governed, and administered. The firm already supports a growing portfolio of ADGM structures and is actively building an Abu Dhabi-based team.
As an ADGM-licensed Company Service Provider, Creation helps clients incorporate companies, provide registered office services and manage ongoing company filings. It also acts as the main point of contact between client entities and the ADGM Registration Authority. This includes working with non-exempt ADGM Special Purpose Vehicles and Foundations, which are required to appoint an ADGM-licensed Company Service Provider.
Together with its existing capabilities in DIFC, the new licence allows Creation to advise investors and businesses considering structures in either of the UAE’s international financial centres. It can also work alongside law firms and other professional advisers to help put their clients’ chosen structures in place and manage ongoing corporate requirements. Clients with interests in more than one jurisdiction can access consistent support through one advisory relationship.
Scott Cairns, Founder and Managing Director of Creation Business Consultants, said: “Receiving our ADGM licence reflects our commitment to expanding Creation’s capabilities in line with the complex needs of international investors, family offices, businesses and professional advisers. We continue to see strong international interest in the UAE, with our data pointing to particular demand from family offices in Europe and Africa. Clients are no longer asking only where they should establish in the UAE. They are considering how their investments, business interests and private wealth should be structured, governed and administered over the long term, with Abu Dhabi and ADGM part of that conversation from the outset.
“Our expansion into ADGM means we can now consider a broader range of options. Combined with our DIFC capabilities, it lets us start with each client’s objectives, rather than a predetermined structure or financial centre, and then support the appropriate implementation and ongoing administration. As the UAE’s investment landscape evolves, this flexibility is key.”
Creation’s network includes offices in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Saudi Arabia, as well as a presence in Hong Kong and Australia that helps to facilitate international investment into the Middle East. Alongside company formation and corporate services, tax advisory is embedded within Creation's structuring approach, enabling it to work with businesses and investors from initial market entry through to ongoing compliance and long-term growth.