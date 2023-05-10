Dubai: The proptech company Facilio has been picked by the cloud kitchen operator Kitopi to deploy its Connected CaFM platform to centrally manage and optimize its facilities.
Kitopi’s network extends to over 200 kitchens across five countries, and disrupting the traditional restaurant industry with its multi-brand kitchen model. The company needs a unified O&M platform to manage inventory, maintenance, and compliance.
“We need to control many different aspects to ensure the upkeep of our properties to deliver a joyful experience for our customers,” said Dario Wolfsen, Senior Director of Property at Kitopi.
“Generally, for the organization wanting insight into key areas of operation, it requires a lot of manual lever pulling or chasing teams to build a tableau or power BI style report.
“We chose Facilio over other solutions for its ability to offer real-time operational visibility. The platform’s planned and predictive maintenance capabilities helps us reduce downtime, keep opex costs in check and ensure business continuity across outlets.”