Burjeel Holdings launches ‘Burjeel NextGen Leaders’ program at Make it in the Emirates to nurture future healthcare talent

Positioned as more than a traditional internship, Burjeel NextGen Leaders is designed to offer participants opportunities to work on real projects supported by subject matter experts and leaders from Burjeel Holdings’ clinical, digital, innovation, and corporate functions. It will also provide them the opportunity to contribute to Burjeel’s innovation and growth journey. The program aims to identify young professionals with the potential to become future leaders, with standout participants being considered for opportunities within Burjeel Holdings.