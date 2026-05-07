Burjeel Holdings launches ‘Burjeel NextGen Leaders’ program at Make it in the Emirates to nurture future healthcare talent

Burjeel’s selective 90-day programme nurtures future healthcare talent through mentorship
Burjeel Holdings, a leading super-specialty healthcare provider in the GCC, has announced the launch of Burjeel NextGen Leaders, a selective 90-day talent acceleration initiative, at Make it in the Emirates 2026. Aligned with the platform’s focus on advancing local capabilities and future-ready industries, the program aims to identify and nurture high-potential students and fresh graduates who aspire to contribute to the future of healthcare in the region.
Led and governed by Burjeel Training Academy, the medical education and professional development arm of the Group, the program will serve as a platform for promising young talent to hone their skills. It will bring them together across six focus areas: Patient Experience, IT & Health Informatics, AI in Healthcare, Innovation, Data Analytics, and Marketing.
Positioned as more than a traditional internship, Burjeel NextGen Leaders is designed to offer participants opportunities to work on real projects supported by subject matter experts and leaders from Burjeel Holdings’ clinical, digital, innovation, and corporate functions. It will also provide them the opportunity to contribute to Burjeel’s innovation and growth journey. The program aims to identify young professionals with the potential to become future leaders, with standout participants being considered for opportunities within Burjeel Holdings.
“Burjeel NextGen Leaders is not a conventional internship program. It is a structured talent acceleration initiative that allows participants to launch their careers by learning from experienced leaders, working through real-life challenges, and demonstrating their potential in areas that are shaping the future of healthcare. It reflects our commitment to creating meaningful pathways for young talent to enter and contribute to the healthcare sector,” said Dr. Tahani Al Qadiri, Associate Vice President, Burjeel Training Academy.
Participants will be selected through a highly selective process based on academic performance, relevant project experience, demonstrated interest in one of the program’s focus areas, evidence of problem-solving ability, motivation to contribute to healthcare transformation, and successful completion of an onsite interview and assessment.
All selected participants who successfully complete the program will receive an official certificate of completion from Burjeel Training Academy, highlighting their area of focus and participation. Applications for the Burjeel NextGen Leaders Program will open on May 11, 2026.
Over the years, Burjeel Holdings has strengthened medical education and professional development across the Group by offering a comprehensive range of training programs for healthcare professionals and emerging talent. Its programs include residency and fellowship training, medical and dental internships, CME and CPD programs, undergraduate clinical training and clerkships for medical, dental, nursing, and allied health students, graduate observerships, short-term training, and upskilling programs for physicians, nurses, and allied healthcare professionals.
The Academy supports Burjeel’s mission to build a skilled, compassionate, and future-ready healthcare workforce through continuous learning, innovation, and hands-on clinical training.