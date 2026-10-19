BMC Helix to address enterprise AI and automation with customers at Dubai roadshow

“The UAE government’s mandate of transitioning 50% of government sectors and services towards agentic AI reflects that the UAE has moved on from experimentation to execution,” said Ali Siddiqui, President and CEO, BMC Helix. “National programmes such as the UAE National AI Strategy 2031 are setting ambitious goals, and the organisations delivering on them need AI built into everyday operations in a way that is secure and scalable so it can deliver real value. BMC Helix’s AI-powered platform is built to support that shift, and our roadshow gives customers and partners an opportunity to explore what it looks like in practice.”