BBD Education solidifies position as ‘School Openers’ with launch of two more international schools in Dubai

In 2023, Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) and Dubai Government Human Resources (DGHR) Department revealed the outcomes of two surveys focused on remote work and flexible working hours. The first survey encompassed 644 companies employing more than 320,000 individuals, and the second surveyed 12,000 employees in the private sector. The results indicated that 32% of private companies have already implemented remote work policies, and an additional 58% are prepared to enhance their remote work capabilities. This progression towards flexible work arrangements is also influencing discussions about education, reflecting similar transformations within the schooling system as those occurring in the workplace.