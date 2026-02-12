BBD Education solidifies position as ‘School Openers’ with launch of two more international schools in Dubai

Both schools are situated at the heart of Dubai’s 2040 Urban Master Plan
Dubai: BBD Education, the management consultancy based out of Dubai, known for their track record of opening private schools in the region, has supported the opening of two new private schools in Dubai that opened in September 2025.
Dubai English Speaking School (DESS) Academic City, a new premium, not-for-profit UK school, has opened with 850 students with a state-of-the-art campus, situated next to its secondary school. The school’s first campus opened in 1963 in Oud Metha and is well known as the oldest British school in Dubai, in amongst many other accolades.
Commenting on the opening of DESS Academic City, CEO of BBD, Shaun Robison stated, “We’re delighted for the entire DESS community with this significant milestone. The parental demand for this school was extremely high from the outset, and this is a testament to the school’s unique DNA, and incredible reputation. It’s rare that a not-for-profit school expands, and we’re proud to have supported DESS on their journey.”
In addition to the opening of DESS Academic City, BBD has supported the launch of Al Fanar School, a premium, boutique primary school that opened in Nad Al Sheba. The school offers a unique curriculum focused on holistic values, nature-based learning, and heart-led education through the UK curriculum. The Al Fanar campus is designed to connect children with nature, featuring specialist outdoor learning spaces that encourage exploration. Throughout the campus, open green spaces invite exploration, play, and quiet reflection.
Both schools are situated at the heart of Dubai’s 2040 Urban Master Plan which positions the city as a dynamic hub fostering growth, sustainability, and connectivity.
The Master plan places a strong emphasis on locating more than half of Dubaiʼs residents within a half-mile radius of public transport facilities, ensuring convenient accessibility for all, reinforcing the city's goal to be a nexus of new trade routes, investment, and sustainable practices.
It’s clear there is a growing community of parents seeking different education experiences that contrast from traditional schooling models. Al Fanar’s nature-based offering, and recognition of the whole child is a welcome addition to the Dubai education landscape.
It is well publicized that Dubai’s population has grown post-pandemic, and with that growing population, there is a greater diversity of parents who now call Dubai ‘home’. The City has always boasted a diverse education sector, with over 19 different curricular on offer throughout the city. Now, we’re seeing the emergence of new education models such as Al Fanar.
We’re also seeing a trend of schools offering blended learning options aligned to parents’ lifestyles, and changes to workplace arrangements.
In Dubai, parents are increasingly viewing both work flexibility and flexible schooling options for their children as essential elements of contemporary life.
In 2023, Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) and Dubai Government Human Resources (DGHR) Department revealed the outcomes of two surveys focused on remote work and flexible working hours. The first survey encompassed 644 companies employing more than 320,000 individuals, and the second surveyed 12,000 employees in the private sector. The results indicated that 32% of private companies have already implemented remote work policies, and an additional 58% are prepared to enhance their remote work capabilities. This progression towards flexible work arrangements is also influencing discussions about education, reflecting similar transformations within the schooling system as those occurring in the workplace.
Commenting on the shift, Principal of iCademy Middle East, Tracey Moxely stated: "We have seen a growing desire for more inclusive, flexible, and adaptable learning options that better suit children rather than the rigidity of the education system as it currently exists. iCademy's approach combines online and face to face approaches, personalized to each child's readiness to learn; adapting space, pace and time to support mastery in the curriculum and promote key skills such as student agency; perseverance and choice. This has meant a rise in parents enrolling their children with our school.
Why?
They want an alternative to the traditional brick and mortar school approach of bells and schedules; they want their children to enjoy learning; they want flexibility and mobility that can fit in with their children's passions - which may be sports, arts, or cultural pursuits; their family lifestyle and work. Parents are valuable partners in their child's education and with iCademy they can see the progress and achievement in real time - anytime, anywhere.
As the UAE leads in innovation, we are proof that learning is not bound by a set location and time, but driven by excellence, ambition and the implementation of the future of education -now."
As Dubai has excelled on innovation, blended learning might become a more prominent aspect of the K-12 sector in future years if parent demand continues to shift in that direction.
It’s clear that new types of education are emerging and BBD is at the forefront of the sector.
The Group is working with various investors on future openings in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Egypt and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.
Commenting on the expansion of the sector and BBD’s position within it, CEO Shaun Robison stated, "We’ve crafted a reputation for opening new schools in the region, and we’ve got the scars and bruises to prove it. The launch of two new schools underscores our resolve to provide specialist services needed to enable growth within the education sector."