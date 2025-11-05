GOLD/FOREX
Atlys data reveals Millennials and Gen Z account for 80% of UAE outbound bookings in 2025

UAE led as top destination, followed by Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia, Malaysia, Sri Lanka

Last updated:
Gulf News Report
2 MIN READ
The UAE's outbound travel data for 2025 paints a picture of evolving preferences and consistent patterns. Millennials and Gen Z continue to represent a substantial portion of bookings, and destination choices and seasonal trends offer broader insights into how the region's residents are exploring the world."

"The numbers tell a compelling story," said Mohak Nahta, CEO & Founder, Atlys. "With Millennials and Gen Z now representing over 80% of UAE outbound bookings, we're seeing a clear correlation between digital-first travellers and destination choices that prioritize accessibility and value. Winter travel is expanding beyond traditional corridors, signaling growing confidence and curiosity among younger travellers."

Summer patterns: Regional comfort zones

The summer season painted a clear picture of UAE residents' travel preferences, with regional accessibility taking centre stage. Applications concentrated on nearby corridors including Egypt, Indonesia, Saudi Arabia, Turkey and Azerbaijan, reflecting a strong appetite for familiar, easily reachable destinations during the warmer months.

According to Atlys data, Millennials dominated the age breakdown at 55.61%, followed by Gen Z at 24.51% and Gen X at 17.11%. The gender composition leaned male at about 69%, with women accounting for 31% of all applications.

Winter horizons: Expanding ambitions

As cooler months approach, destination preferences are beginning to shift. The winter lineup reflects both comfort and curiosity, with Saudi Arabia, the United Kingdom, Egypt, Indonesia, Thailand and Turkey emerging as top choices, blending trusted short-haul favourites with more adventurous medium-haul escapes.

The demographic profile strengthens further with Millennials at 60.07% and Gen Z at 22.74%, together accounting for over 82% of bookings, while Gen X represents 14.70%. The gender composition tilts further male at 75.14%.

Atlys' analysis of the September to October 2025 festive window shows similar patterns among Indian travellers. The UAE topped destination preferences, followed by Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia, Malaysia and Sri Lanka.

Making mobility effortless

Behind these trends lies a broader story about access and efficiency. Atlys was founded to take the hassle out of the visa application experience. The platform guarantees the exact date and time a visa will be delivered, removing the anxiety that often accompanies international travel planning.

What makes the platform particularly powerful is its reusability. Once a traveller completes one visa application, their verified data is securely stored, enabling them to apply for visas to over 100 countries in seconds. This approach transforms the experience of international travel, condensing hours of manual work & confusion into a seamless digital flow.

The company has raised over $40 million across four funding rounds, backed by investors including Andreessen Horowitz, Sequoia Capital, Elevation Capital, DST Global and Headline.

