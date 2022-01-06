Zenbook 17 Fold OLED Image Credit: Supplied

ASUS today presented its 2022 Zenbook premium laptop lineup, which includes new models incorporating world-leading technology, thoughtful features and an all-new modern look. The world-renowned Zenbook series offers discerning, on-the-go users a wide choice of elegant and sophisticated laptops in foldable, convertible and traditional form factors.

Highlights of the comprehensive 2022 lineup include the remarkable Zenbook 17 Fold OLED (UX9702), the world's first 17.3-inch foldable OLED laptop, and the exclusive Zenbook 14X OLED Space Edition (UX5401ZAS) that commemorates the 25th anniversary of the first ASUS laptop sent into outer space.

The other new models announced during the event were the 12th Generation Intel Core processor and AMD Ryzen 5000 series mobile processor versions of Zenbook 14 OLED (UX3402 / UM3402), powerful 14-inch thin and light laptops with a completely revamped and modern look featuring premium materials, fresh new colors and a new monogram logo.

Zenbook 17 Fold OLED

Zenbook 17 Fold OLED is the world's first 17.3-inch foldable OLED laptop. Its incredible display was co-developed by ASUS in close partnership with Intel and BOE Technology Group, and as well as delivering amazing visuals it creates a new era of design possibilities for laptops. When folded fully closed along the precision-engineered 180° hinge, it's an ultra-compact and portable 12.5-inch device that's smaller than a sheet of photocopier paper.

Effortless performance is ensured by 12th Generation Intel Core i7 U-Series processors, Intel Iris Xe graphics, up to 16 GB RAM and a fast 1 TB PCIe 4.0 SSD. For connecting to peripherals there are two convenient USB-C Thunderbolt 4 ports, which support fast charging of the long-lasting 75 Wh battery, and connections to external displays. The new ASUS ErgoSense Bluetooth keyboard and touchpad ensures comfortable, accurate typing, with a desktop-grade 19.05 mm key pitch and a long 1.4 mm travel on the dished key caps. Co-engineered with Intel, the Zenbook 17 Fold OLED design will meet the requirements of an Intel Evo™ laptop through Intel’s hardware specifications and key experience targets for responsiveness, instant wake, battery life, fast charge and intelligent collaboration.

Zenbook 14X OLED Space Edition

Featuring unique space-themed design details on the lid and palm-rest area and finished in a special Zero-G Titanium color, Zenbook 14X OLED Space Edition celebrates a key milestone in the history of ASUS laptops. The out-of-this-world design embraces the ASUS spirit of innovation, encouraging users to start their voyage of discovery and explore beyond the limits.

Exclusive to the Space Edition is its futuristic ZenVision smart display, a 3.5-inch OLED companion display mounted externally on the lid. This can show customizable messages, themes and animations, allowing the user to give those around them a window into their lifestyle.

Image Credit: Supplied

Built to withstand the rigors of space travel, the Space Edition complies with the ultra-demanding US Space Systems Command Standard SMC-S-016A testing protocols, so it is capable of withstanding extreme vibration which is 4 times more than our standard Military Grade durability.

This out-of-this-world laptop is built to deliver stellar performance, powered by up to 12th Generation Intel Core i9 H-series processors and Intel Iris Xe graphics, 32 GB RAM, a PCIe 4.0 x4 SSD, and WiFi 6E. The expansive 16:10 2.8K OLED 90Hz PANTONE Validated touchscreen delivers ultra-realistic DisplayHDR True Black 500-certified visuals, with a 100% DCI-P3 gamut and TÜV Rheinland-certified eye care.

Thin, light and powerful: Zenbook 14 OLED, Zenbook Pro Duo 15 OLED, Zenbook 14X OLED

The Zenbook series delivers a premium and ultraportable experience in a thin and light form factor, and combine thoughtful user-centered design features with a fresh new look and feel for 2022.

The brand new Zenbook 14 OLED is a powerful, elegant and lightweight 14-inch that introduces a completely new and modern look to the pioneering Zenbook series. Available with either 12th Generation Intel Core i7 P-series processor (UX3402) or AMD Ryzen 5000 series processor models for 2022 (UM3402), it's the new benchmark for portable perfection. Designed to deliver a cinematic audiovisual experience, Zenbook 14 OLED features an expansive 16:10, 2.8K OLED NanoEdge 90Hz display and a Harman Kardon-certified, Dolby Atmos audio. The refreshed, ultra-powerful Zenbook Pro Duo 15 OLED now features up to the latest 12th Generation Intel Core i9 H-series processor along with the latest Thunderbolt 4 ports and upgraded WiFi 6E connectivity for improved productivity.