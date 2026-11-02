Art Maze brings the soul of Moroccan craftsmanship to Bab Mansour

Celebrating the art of Moroccan Zellige and gypsum craftsmanship through interiors
Art Maze, a UAE-based specialist in authentic Moroccan craftsmanship and bespoke architectural interior solutions, proudly highlights its contribution to Bab Mansour, bringing the richness of traditional Moroccan artistry into one of the region's distinguished Moroccan dining destinations.
Through its work on the Bab Mansour project, Art Maze contributed to the restaurant's interior identity through the execution of handcrafted Moroccan Zellige and traditional gypsum work. These distinctive elements bring texture, depth, and architectural character to the space, reflecting the artistic traditions that have shaped Moroccan architecture for centuries.
For Art Maze, this project represents more than the integration of decorative materials. It reflects a broader vision: bringing cultural identity into contemporary hospitality environments and transforming interiors into meaningful experiences. The company's philosophy is rooted in the belief that exceptional interiors should do more than look beautiful; they should tell a story, create an atmosphere, and leave a lasting impression.
Drawing on a family heritage spanning nine generations, Art Maze brings together the expertise of Moroccan master artisans and contemporary design thinking. Its work encompasses handcrafted Zellige, intricate woodwork, traditional gypsum craftsmanship, and bespoke brass creations, preserving the authenticity of Moroccan techniques while adapting them to the aspirations of modern architecture and luxury interiors.
At Bab Mansour, the combination of Zellige and gypsum demonstrates how traditional Moroccan craftsmanship can add significant value to hospitality interiors. Through the interplay of textures, patterns, and handcrafted details, these elements help establish a distinctive sense of place, allowing guests to experience the cultural richness of Morocco beyond its cuisine.
Amine Benlemlih, Founder & Owner, Art Maze, says, “At Art Maze, we believe that interiors should carry an identity. Our role is not simply to introduce beautiful materials into a space, but to bring craftsmanship, heritage, and meaning into the overall design. Our work at Bab Mansour reflects this philosophy, demonstrating how authentic Moroccan artistry can transform hospitality interiors and create spaces with character, distinction, and lasting value.”
Beyond the finished aesthetic, Art Maze places great importance on the craftsmanship behind every detail. From design development and technical planning to artisan production, installation, and finishing, the company works closely with skilled craftsmen to ensure that every element respects the integrity of traditional techniques while meeting contemporary architectural standards.
Through projects such as Bab Mansour, Art Maze continues to position Moroccan craftsmanship as a valuable element of contemporary hospitality design, bringing the country's artistic heritage into modern spaces and demonstrating how authentic artisanal work can elevate the entire interior experience.