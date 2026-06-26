ART Elite Car Rental announces its fleet expansion with 300+ Jetour vehicles

A senior spokesperson for ART Elite said: “This announcement represents far more than a fleet expansion. It is a decisive step in ART Elite’s growth and reflects our ambition to transform how individuals and businesses access mobility in the UAE. By adding more than 300 new Jetour vehicles and placing our Lease-to-Own and Corporate Leasing solutions at the centre of this expansion, we are delivering greater choice, stronger support, and more tailored mobility options designed around the needs of our customers.”