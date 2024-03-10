Riyadh: Global logistics and transportation company Aramex has set up its new regional office in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, as it looks to not only serve new and existing businesses across the region, but also boost the logistics sector under the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 plan.
Commenting on the launch, Othman Aljeda, CEO of Aramex, said: “We are delighted to inaugurate our brand new regional headquarters in Riyadh and lead a bold new chapter in supporting the dynamic transformation taking place across the logistics and infrastructure segment across Saudi Arabia. This strategic decision demonstrates Aramex’s long-term commitment to Saudi Arabia and its confidence in the Kingdom’s economic future, and I look forward to working with our stakeholders in the Kingdom to strengthen Saudi Arabia’s position as a global leader in logistics and infrastructure as a part of its Vision 2030 goals.”
Samer Marei, VP - Regional Headquarter at Aramex, said: “Expanding our presence in Saudi Arabia with a new regional headquarters is an area of strategic focus for us as the logistics and transportation sector evolves rapidly around the region. With this inauguration, Aramex is proud to take the lead in bringing state-of-the-art logistics solutions, advanced technology and superior customer service to support our clients across the Kingdom and beyond, underscoring Aramex’s commitment in propelling Saudi Arabia’s logistics sector towards Vision 2030 goals.”
First announced in February 2021, the Regional Headquarters in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia initiative aims to attract multinational companies to set up their headquarters in the Kingdom and position it as the leading commercial, industrial and investment hub for the MENA region, offering a range of benefits and premium support services. The program is a joint initiative between the Ministry of Investment (MISA) and the Royal Commission for Riyadh City (RCRC).