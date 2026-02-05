Aqua Labs Investments leads global post-quantum security dialogue in Abu Dhabi

The forum united senior officials, defense leaders, investors, and global tech executives
Abu Dhabi: Aqua Labs Investments convened an exclusive, closed-door VVIP strategic gathering titled “Power Meets Innovation: Securing the Post-Quantum Future” at the Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental, Abu Dhabi.
The high-level forum brought together senior government officials, defense leaders, institutional investors, and global technology executives to address the urgent challenge of securing digital infrastructure in a post-quantum era.
The invitation-only gathering positioned Abu Dhabi at the forefront of global dialogue on post-quantum cybersecurity, institutional digital settlement infrastructure, and sovereign-grade innovation, reinforcing the UAE’s role as a strategic hub for future-ready capital and technology.
The evening opened with a keynote address by Bobby Zhou, Founding Partner of Aqua Labs Investments, who outlined a new paradigm in which power, capital, and secure digital infrastructure converge, underscoring the need for resilience as quantum computing advances toward real-world deployment.
A central focus of the forum was post-quantum cybersecurity, with an address by David Carvalho, CEO of Naoris Protocol, who highlighted the risks quantum technologies pose to existing cryptographic standards and the necessity of forward-looking security architectures across national and institutional systems.
The program also featured strategic insights from Neil Callaghan, CEO of Pilot Singa, chaired by General Wesley K. Clark, emphasizing the growing intersection of defense strategy, cyber resilience, and global digital infrastructure.
Further reinforcing the institutional scope of the gathering, MOVA Chain presented its vision for an institutional stablecoin and global settlement layer designed to meet the evolving requirements of regulated financial systems and cross-border capital flows.
A highlight of the evening was the execution of two strategic signing ceremonies. The first marked a partnership between MOVA Chain and Naoris Protocol, focused on building post-quantum-secure infrastructure for institutional adoption.
The second formalised a collaboration between Trend Investment and China Crostars Group, reflecting increasing alignment between global capital and advanced autonomous technologies.
The gathering concluded with a VVIP networking dinner attended by senior representatives from government entities, sovereign institutions, defense organizations, global investment firms, and international business leaders, including current and former ministers, military commanders, and financial regulators.
By convening this strategic forum, Aqua Labs Investments reaffirmed its role as a catalyst at the intersection of global capital, advanced security, and next-generation digital infrastructure, fostering partnerships designed to safeguard economic and technological systems against emerging quantum-era risks.
