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ANAX Holding partners with Emirates Red Crescent to boost Eid charitable efforts

It highlights the company’s strong belief in reinforcing the values of social solidarity

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ANAX Holding partners with Emirates Red Crescent to boost Eid charitable efforts

Dubai: This Eid, ANAX Holding, a Dubai-based investment firm, supported the noble initiatives carried out by the Emirates Red Crescent benefiting vulnerable families and individuals across the UAE.

During a visit to the Emirates Red Crescent Dubai Center, Satish Sanpal, Founder and Chairperson of ANAX Holding, underscored the vital role of corporate engagement in driving social and humanitarian impact.

“We all have responsibilities toward the society we live in. This Eid, we wanted to reinforce our commitment to social responsibility by supporting the humanitarian work led by the ERC. Their efforts continue to make a meaningful difference in the lives of many people in the UAE and beyond,” said Sanpal.

The visit included discussions with Mohammed Ahmed Al Yamahi, Director of the Emirates Red Crescent, Dubai Center, who welcomed the ANAX Holding team and highlighted the importance of collaboration between humanitarian organisations and the private sector in expanding charitable initiatives.

“The continued support of partners such as Sanpal and ANAX Holding plays a vital role in helping us expand our humanitarian programs and reach more people in need,” said Al Yamahi.

The contribution reflects ANAX Holding’s ongoing commitment to supporting impactful charitable efforts that align with the company’s ethos and core values. It also highlights the company’s strong belief in reinforcing the values of social solidarity. 

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