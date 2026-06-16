ANAX Developments breaks ground on ELLE Residences Dubai Islands, unveils ANAX 2.0 vision

Raja Alameddine, CEO of ANAX Developments, said: "This is an exciting new chapter for ANAX Developments. Today, we are also proud to unveil ANAX 2.0, the next evolution of our brand. This reflects our strategic focus on expanding our portfolio with experience-led and luxury lifestyle developments in the UAE. Through our 'Built Different' approach, we bring ANAX's vision of experiential living to life by combining architectural excellence with intelligent systems to create spaces designed around the human experience from the very first interaction."