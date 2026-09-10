Allegiance Real Estate claims three honours at the DAMAC Awards H1 2026

Speaking on the recognition, Amr BS Aboushaban, Founder and CEO of Allegiance Real Estate, said: "The past few months have been uncertain across the region, but what stood out to me was how our team responded. Across the organisation, our alignment, discipline and operational structure kept the business running smoothly, performance steady and our commitments to clients fulfilled. This award may carry the Allegiance name, but it was earned by the people behind it. "