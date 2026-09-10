Allegiance Real Estate claims three honours at the DAMAC Awards H1 2026

Recognition caps strong performance across UAE brokerage and international markets
Allegiance Real Estate won three awards in a single night at the DAMAC Awards H1 2026, organised by DAMAC in Dubai on September 7. The company was named ‘Top UAE Broker’ and received the ‘Platinum Partner Award – Iraq’, while Samier Al Masri, Senior Vice President of Business Development, received the ‘Top Relationship Manager’ award. The DAMAC GALA was attended by leading brokerage firms from across the UAE, with DAMAC recognising its best-performing brokerage partners.
Speaking on the recognition, Amr BS Aboushaban, Founder and CEO of Allegiance Real Estate, said: "The past few months have been uncertain across the region, but what stood out to me was how our team responded. Across the organisation, our alignment, discipline and operational structure kept the business running smoothly, performance steady and our commitments to clients fulfilled. This award may carry the Allegiance name, but it was earned by the people behind it. "
The Platinum Partner Award – Iraq recognises Allegiance’s work following DAMAC’s entry into Iraq with DAMAC Hills Baghdad, its first project in the country.
Aboushaban added: “Our performance in Iraq comes from a coordinated effort across marketing, operations and sales. Working in tandem, these teams enabled Allegiance to outperform every competing brokerage firm in Iraq across sales value, sales volume and total transactions. Emile Daher, our Senior Vice President – GCC, deserves special recognition for aligning these efforts and advancing our position in the market.”
According to the company, this milestone reaffirms Allegiance’s strong market standing in the UAE and its continued progress across international markets.
Having conducted more international roadshows than any other UAE brokerage, and with offices in Dubai, Sydney, Paris, Riyadh, Beirut, Tokyo and Ljubljana, the firm is positioned to accelerate its global growth. Its expanding footprint and strategic relationship with DAMAC position Allegiance Real Estate to serve a global clientele across multiple international real estate markets.