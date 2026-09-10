GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 39°C
PRAYER TIMES
BUSINESS
BUSINESS
Business /
Corporate News

Allegiance Real Estate claims three honours at the DAMAC Awards H1 2026

Recognition caps strong performance across UAE brokerage and international markets

Last updated:
A Gulf News Report
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Allegiance Real Estate claims three honours at the DAMAC Awards H1 2026

Allegiance Real Estate won three awards in a single night at the DAMAC Awards H1 2026, organised by DAMAC in Dubai on September 7. The company was named ‘Top UAE Broker’ and received the ‘Platinum Partner Award – Iraq’, while Samier Al Masri, Senior Vice President of Business Development, received the ‘Top Relationship Manager’ award. The DAMAC GALA was attended by leading brokerage firms from across the UAE, with DAMAC recognising its best-performing brokerage partners.

Speaking on the recognition, Amr BS Aboushaban, Founder and CEO of Allegiance Real Estate, said: "The past few months have been uncertain across the region, but what stood out to me was how our team responded. Across the organisation, our alignment, discipline and operational structure kept the business running smoothly, performance steady and our commitments to clients fulfilled. This award may carry the Allegiance name, but it was earned by the people behind it. "

The Platinum Partner Award – Iraq recognises Allegiance’s work following DAMAC’s entry into Iraq with DAMAC Hills Baghdad, its first project in the country.

Aboushaban added: “Our performance in Iraq comes from a coordinated effort across marketing, operations and sales. Working in tandem, these teams enabled Allegiance to outperform every competing brokerage firm in Iraq across sales value, sales volume and total transactions. Emile Daher, our Senior Vice President – GCC, deserves special recognition for aligning these efforts and advancing our position in the market.”

According to the company, this milestone reaffirms Allegiance’s strong market standing in the UAE and its continued progress across international markets.

Having conducted more international roadshows than any other UAE brokerage, and with offices in Dubai, Sydney, Paris, Riyadh, Beirut, Tokyo and Ljubljana, the firm is positioned to accelerate its global growth. Its expanding footprint and strategic relationship with DAMAC position Allegiance Real Estate to serve a global clientele across multiple international real estate markets.


Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

UAE announces deadline for education award nominations

UAE announces deadline for education award nominations

2m read
Masrour Barzani, Prime Minister of the Iraqi Kurdistan Regional Government, gives a press conference in the autonomous region's capital Erbil. File photo taken on June 25, 2025.

UAE condemns Iran drone attack on Iraqi Kurdistan PM

2m read
City Buzz: Top things to do across the UAE this August

City Buzz: Top things to do across the UAE this August

6m read
DAMAC Properties is hosting a two-day mortgage event bringing leading UAE banks together to offer home financing guidance to prospective buyers.

DAMAC to host mortgage event with UAE banks

2m read