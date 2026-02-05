Albatha Healthcare Group acquires Insights Psychology to strengthen behavioral health services in UAE

This acquisition expands the Group’s presence in mental health & psychological care sector
Dubai: Albatha Healthcare Group (“the Group”), a leading integrated healthcare solutions provider in the UAE and a subsidiary of Albatha Holding, has acquired a majority stake in Insights Psychology (“Insights”), a neuroaffirming clinic providing world-class neurodevelopmental assessments, individual and group therapy, and training services for individuals across all ages.
The transaction was formally completed at the end of January 2026.
Insights offers a multidisciplinary model of care, including psychological assessments, psychotherapy, speech and language therapy, occupational therapy, parent coaching, family support, and professional training for clinicians and caregivers.
This acquisition expands the Group’s presence in the mental health and psychological care sector, bringing together experienced professionals and strengthening how patients, families, and communities are supported.
Hesham Abdalla, Managing Director at Albatha Healthcare, said: “This acquisition is a meaningful step in expanding Albatha Healthcare’s services into psychological health. It aligns with the UAE’s National Strategy for Wellbeing 2031 and reflects our commitment to supporting mental health and overall wellbeing for the communities we serve.”
Aline Seifert, COO at Albatha Healthcare, said: “We’re excited about the growth this brings to Insights Psychology and the opportunities it creates for patients and families. By integrating Insights’ specialized, high quality expertise with our operational infrastructure, we are making mental health support more accessible and strengthening our ability to deliver targeted, personalized care, while positioning the Group for sustainable growth in this essential sector.”
Grainne Boyle, Managing Director at Insights, added: “At Insights Psychology, we are always looking for ways to improve our services and better support our patients and their families. Joining Albatha Healthcare allows us to build on this foundation, expand our tailored care across different age groups, and make expert, evidence-based support available to more patients across the region.”
As part of this growth journey, Insights has recently opened Therapy by Insights in Dubai Production City for children and will soon introduce Adults by Insights in Dubai Healthcare City, expanding services for adolescents and adults.
With this acquisition, Albatha Healthcare and Insights are poised to set new standards in integrated psychological health care. Insights will continue to innovate its services by leveraging the Group’s operational expertise, resources, and network to reach more patients and enhance advanced care programs.
Albatha Healthcare remains committed to providing a full spectrum of integrated health solutions, ensuring that both mental and physical well-being are supported across its network.
