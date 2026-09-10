Al Taie Center announces new milestone as Dr Abdulsalam Al Taie surpasses 75,000 bariatric procedures in the UAE

Over the years, the center has continued expanding its services and medical capabilities. In 2003, Dr. Al Taie established Abu Dhabi's first dedicated Bariatric Surgery Department. This was followed by the launch of the UAE's first Obesity Surgery Conference in 2006 and the introduction of Endoscopic Sleeve Gastroplasty in 2016. In 2018, Al Taie Center was recognized as the UAE's first Center of Excellence for Bariatric and Metabolic Diseases.