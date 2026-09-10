Al Taie Center announces new milestone as Dr Abdulsalam Al Taie surpasses 75,000 bariatric procedures in the UAE

Milestone highlights decades of innovation in metabolic surgery and patient outcomes
Al Taie Center for Laparoscopic and Obesity Surgery has announced a significant milestone in its journey of advancing obesity treatment in the UAE. The founder, Dr. Abdulsalam Al Taie, has now completed over 75,000 bariatric procedures during his distinguished surgical career.
The announcement highlights decades of effort in bariatric care and laparoscopic procedures. Dr. Al Taie is often credited with bringing in a few first innovations that helped form obesity treatment not just in one place but across the UAE.
Many patients, thousands really, have benefited from his approach when they were searching for durable, long term solutions for obesity, plus health issues that travel with it—like type 2 diabetes, heart and vascular problems, and other metabolic disorders, sometimes people call them related conditions too.
Dr. Al Taie began his surgical training in the United Kingdom at renowned teaching hospitals including Hope Hospital, Withington Hospital, Tameside General Hospital, and Alexandra Hospital. He later earned the Fellowship of the Royal College of Surgeons (FRCS). Between 1995 and 2003, he served as Iraq's leading Consultant Laparoscopic and Bariatric Surgeon before relocating to the UAE.
Following his arrival in the country, Dr. Al Taie achieved several important medical milestones. In 2003, he performed the UAE's first Laparoscopic Sleeve Gastrectomy and the country's first Roux-en-Y Gastric Bypass, marking a major step forward in the availability of advanced bariatric procedures for patients in the region.
As part of its continued announcement on innovation, Al Taie Center also highlighted the development of the Altaie Sling Technique, a three-port laparoscopic surgical approach designed to reduce the number of incisions, minimize post-operative discomfort, and shorten operating time to approximately 30 to 35 minutes.
Over the years, the center has continued expanding its services and medical capabilities. In 2003, Dr. Al Taie established Abu Dhabi's first dedicated Bariatric Surgery Department. This was followed by the launch of the UAE's first Obesity Surgery Conference in 2006 and the introduction of Endoscopic Sleeve Gastroplasty in 2016. In 2018, Al Taie Center was recognized as the UAE's first Center of Excellence for Bariatric and Metabolic Diseases.
The center also said it keeps seeing continued growth of its multidisciplinary healthcare model, where patients get more integrated support through nutrition, psychology, cardiology, pulmonology, physiotherapy, dermatology, plastic surgery, endoscopy, and long term weight management programs. The idea is a comprehensive approach that is meant to deliver personalized care before, during, and after surgery, not just one part of it.
Since launching its Dubai branch in 2010 and expanding with an Abu Dhabi branch in 2016, Al Taie Center has broadened its healthcare services even more, including the introduction of a Primary Care Center, plus Al Taie Pharmacy and Alaina Pharmacy. The organization also works alongside leading healthcare providers across the UAE, like Al Noor Hospital, Emirates Hospitals & Danat Al Emarat Hospital.
"Treating obesity is not a quick surgical decision—it begins with a clear and honest understanding of each patient's overall health and individual needs," said Dr. Abdulsalam Al Taie. "Our focus has always been to recommend the treatment that best suits every patient rather than simply offering the most common procedure."
The most recent announcement shows Al Taie Center is still focused on pushing forward bariatric metabolic care in the UAE and also widening access to a more complete range of treatment options for patients who are looking for lasting health improvements.