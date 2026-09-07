Al Fahim Group member Al Fahim Motors launches Li Auto in the UAE with the all-new Li L9 Livis, advancing smart electrified mobility

With its focus on technology, comfort, and practicality, the Li L9 Livis is designed not only to provide transportation, but to enhance the way customers experience travel, convenience, and everyday mobility. Featuring a third‑generation extended‑range electric powertrain, delivering a WLTC pure‑electric range of 350 km and a combined range of 1,370 km. Livis comes standard with an 800V active suspension chassis, steer‑by‑wire, rear‑wheel steering, and a next‑generation smart cockpit powered by a 29‑inch panoramic screen and the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8797 platform.