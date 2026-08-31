From field to shelf: How Miratorg strengthens Russia’s agricultural exports under the Made in Russia brand

For Miratorg, whose business model covers the entire production cycle, from genetics and its own feed production to processing and logistics, the Made in Russia mark is a natural extension of its vertically integrated quality-control system. The certification programme, developed by the Russian Export Center, verifies compliance across several areas, including reliability, quality, uniqueness, environmental responsibility and organic origin. For exports to the Gulf countries, compliance with strict halal standards is also crucial, and Miratorg confirms this alongside its Made in Russia certification.

A showroom designed for B2B engagement, not just retail

While the showroom naturally attracts individual consumers through its premium aesthetic and tasting zones, its primary strategic function is far more industrial: it operates as a dedicated B2B competence centre for professional buyers, distributors, and restaurant chains. Here, trade partners are not merely browsing shelves; they are invited to engage in structured product evaluations, conduct side‑by‑side comparative tasting sessions, negotiate flexible long‑term supply contracts, and perform rigorous product testing under standardised, controlled conditions that mirror professional kitchen and logistics environments.

The showroom's range — chilled and frozen Black Angus and Cross Wagyu beef, pelmeni, burgers, chicken products, frozen vegetables and berries — is curated not only for consumer variety, but to demonstrate the breadth of Miratorg's supply capabilities for wholesale and hotels, restaurants, and cafés (Horeca) clients. Every product line is presented with full traceability data, allowing B2B customers to verify origin, production batch, and certification status on the spot.

For B2B audiences, the open kitchen serves as a demonstration facility rather than merely a consumer attraction. For chefs and procurement professionals, it offers an opportunity to see how specific cuts perform in real kitchen conditions including yield, cooking stability, and flavour profile, which are critical factors for menu planning and cost control.

The space functions primarily as a professional hub, hosting private tastings, masterclasses, and structured meetings with distributors, retail chains, and restaurant operators.

From transparency to trust

For Middle Eastern markets, where traceability of origin and compliance with religious standards are critically important, the Made in Russia certification serves as a mark of trust. It confirms that the products have undergone voluntary verification against enhanced quality requirements and that the producer is prepared to take responsibility for every stage of the process, from field to shelf.

Miratorg supplies its products to seven GCC markets through an established network of retail, Horeca and distribution partners. The Dubai showroom, however, serves a special purpose: here, B2B partners can conduct due diligence, compare product grades, and conclude supply agreements. This enables distributors to expand their product range for end customers and increase sales, while also boosting trust in the brand.

“We see the showroom as a living market,” says the company’s brand chef, Dmitry Lazko. “The head chef assesses the product in terms of the finished dish, consistent quality and its suitability for inclusion on the menu. Consumers are more interested in texture, flavour or the simplest way to cook it. When all these discussions take place in one spot, we gain a much more comprehensive understanding of the market.”

Today, one year after the Dubai showroom opened, the format combining a butcher shop, open kitchen and professional hub has proved successful. But behind this success lies more than a marketing strategy. It demonstrates that a Russian producer with full-cycle control, internationally recognised certification, and a clear B2B-focused go-to-market model can secure long-term commercial partnerships in one of the world's most competitive food markets.