Contributions to supporting education and promoting culture of reading recognised
The World Organization for Al-Azhar Graduates, chaired by Dr Abbas Shouman, Secretary-General of the Council of Senior Scholars, honoured Najla Saif Al Shamsi, Chairwoman of Research Science Investment in the UAE, in recognition of her contributions to supporting education and culture and promoting a culture of reading. The recognition took place during a visit to the Arab Republic of Egypt, which included meetings with senior officials from Al-Azhar Al-Sharif and Al-Azhar University to discuss expanding educational and knowledge-based partnerships.
Dr Shouman presented the Organization’s shield to Najla in recognition of her efforts in reading, education, and culture, as well as her contributions to broadening access to knowledge for Arab generations.
The meeting addressed ways to strengthen cooperation and partnership between the two sides and to develop joint initiatives that enhance children, students, and university students access to books and knowledge, while giving special attention to teachers as a fundamental pillar in building awareness. Dr Shouman emphasised the importance of integrating the efforts of institutions concerned with education and culture, stressing the central role of teachers in educating and guiding future generations.
Najla reviewed the experience of Research Science Investment in reading programmes, foremost among them the National Reading Programme, affirming that the true value of such initiatives extends beyond competition to establishing a sustainable reading culture and strengthening the presence of books in the lives of new generations. She also expressed her aspiration to expand cooperation with Al-Azhar Al-Sharif to develop specialised programmes serving children, students, and teachers.
As part of the visit, Najla met with Sheikh Ayman Abdel Ghani, Acting Undersecretary of Al-Azhar, to discuss ways to strengthen joint-cooperation. He explained that the existing cooperation between Al-Azhar and the National Reading Programme represents a model of integration between educational and cultural institutions and knowledge-based initiatives, emphasising the importance of expanding the number of participating students and encouraging them to read continuously.
Najla stressed the importance of partnering with Al-Azhar Al-Sharif to expand the National Reading Programme's impact, drawing on the distinguished academic standing and broad educational presence of this long-established institution, which enables access to more students and teachers and enhances the programme’s impact on human development.
The visit also included a meeting with Professor Dr Mahmoud Siddiq, President of Al-Azhar University, to discuss developing joint cooperation and preparing for the launch of the sixth season of the National Reading Programme. Dr Siddiq emphasised the importance of keeping pace with changes in how young people acquire knowledge and developing cultural and educational initiatives that respond to these changes.
During a tour of Al-Azhar University, Najla learned about its long-standing history and the contributions of its prominent scholars to the dissemination of knowledge and learning. She expressed her appreciation for the University’s standing and her hope that the meetings would result in joint programmes and projects that support a culture of reading and research.
Najla and the accompanying delegation also visited the Sheikh Zayed Centre for Teaching Arabic to Non-Native Speakers, where she toured its educational facilities and learned about its programmes and efforts in teaching the Arabic language.
It is worth noting that Research Science Investment supports and leads a group of educational and cultural projects and initiatives in several countries, most notably Schools of Research Science in the United Arab Emirates, the National Reading Programme in Egypt and Morocco, the Early Reading Programme, and the “National Libraries… The Second Home for the Egyptian Family” initiative, reflecting its commitment to expanding opportunities for access to knowledge and establishing a culture of reading among future generations.