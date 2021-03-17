Aarti Jethwani, Executive Director, Eurostar Image Credit: Supplied

Eurostar Group has been established in the GCC and Africa region for the past 4 decades, the group is now Consolidated and focused only on the sustainable business units like:

• Energy Services Solution JV with Quantum, Italy

• Fiber optic cables | OTT and Video compression

• Pay TV and ELV integration

• 3PL Logistics

• Personal Care Products

Shaan Jethwani, Executive Director, Eurostar

Each Business Unit is spear headed by very capable and strong leadership team with a complete strategy and planning done by the Chairman. The group has taken several measures to prune and stay afloat during the crisis covid period, with key markets like KSA and Africa being the focus, the future is very stable and the group engages in projects with all due diligence.

New Advanced Technology

OTT integration and Interactive advertisement solutions from Spain is a very innovative Technology in the content broadcast solutions.

Video Compression systems in the field of security solutions backed by the Canadian/US partner has been a very promising technology.

On the group's expansion plans, Raju Jethwani, Group Chairman, says, "Our aim is to grow in a phased manner and perform profitably.”

Stephano Martini, Managing Director, Quantum Eurostar

Logistics / Distribution

The division provides a complete 3PL solution, cargo movements, Retail merchandising solutions and other customized warehousing options from DIP zone, the Warehouse spanning 10,000 sq. mt. has all modern facilities and tracking solutions with skilled manpower.

Euromax Personal Care

Euromax is the fastest growing brand in the personal care segment in Africa featuring products like Blades, Razors and Professional Salon Razors. Currently the product is being widely sold in Africa and Europe markets.

Etisalat SMB B2B

EUROSTAR is the premium channel partner of Etisalat. We provide support for all the active Etisalat products.

Services

• GSM (CUG)

• Fix (Landline and internet)

• Digital; Office 365; Online marketing; Data (M2M)

Multimedia-Pay TV & Digital Satellite System

We are the market leader in the Digital Satellite Systems & distribution of all Pay TV channels in the Middle East. This sector specializes in DTH / SMATV (IF/RF) / IPTV installation which includes annual maintenance protocols and also endeavors to provide quality television viewing Experience.

Convergence Technologies & Tendering

Convergence Technologies division provides sustainable framework & comprehensive post & pre fiber optics solutions. Our strong tie ups with world renowned manufacturers / solution providers coupled with strong distribution network provides one stop solution to clients.

ICT | LED | ELV Solutions

ICT | LED | ELV division of EUROSTAR Group - is your perfect partner for all of your communication and security needs, offering customized solutions to your businesses and new projects.

QUANTUM EUROSTAR Energy Solutions (JV Company)

We are a reliable Energy Services Solution Provider with ESCO accreditation. We help GCC Governments & Private Customers in transforming their business to sustainable ones by reducing their carbon footprint while significantly contributing to the conservation of the environment.

Our turnkey energy services are aimed at improving the energy efficiency and/or the energy utilization in operation, maintenance and the management of our customer’s facilities.

Unlocking the potential savings achievable in any kind of facility is our specialty: whether it’s Lighting, HVAC, Water, the Building Envelope, Solar Power Generation, Wind Turbines or Geothermal; we have the right solution to fit your needs.