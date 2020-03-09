Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News

Dubai: Arabian Travel Market, the leading global event for the Middle East inbound and outbound travel industry for the last 27 years, has postponed their event amid concerns about the ongoing health crisis. The updated dates are June 29 to July 1, 2020.

“We want to express our concern for everyone impacted by coronavirus. Like all of you, we have carefully monitored the global health crisis related to COVID-19 coronavirus. Our top priority is the health and safety of everyone involved in Arabian Travel Market; employees, partners, customers and exhibitors,” they said in their statement.

Due to the escalation of the COVID-19 epidemic around the world, after consultation with their stakeholders, the venue management, supporting associations, and in alignment with the advice from the UAE public health authorities regarding travel to and from impacted countries, have taken the decision to postpone the event which was due to take place in April at the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC).

“Whilst the UAE is following the strictest medical and hygiene protocols in line with international standards, we have made this decision in the best interest of the industry to enable us to organise an event which provides effective participation and experience for all. The announcement has been made at the earliest opportunity to give as much notice as possible to all stakeholders enabling them to make the necessary arrangements to reschedule their plans.

We are fully aware of the important role that ATM 2020 plays for industry professionals across the Middle East region and beyond, we are grateful for the full endorsement that we have received from our customers and partners.