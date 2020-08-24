Dubai: Etisalat has launched a free website builder service for its small mid-sized business customers. The ‘e-Store’ will help them transition their businesses online and with no contract obligations.
The e-Store free-for-life gets the website up and running through three steps - create, design and sell. New and existing customers subscribed to Business Edge and other selected products will avail the service free.
Customers can create a “professional-looking” website without hiring a web designer and comes with 1,000 plus free readymade template designs covering more than 80 SMB verticals. Its drag-and-drop interface comes with a photo editor, video clips, free stock images, Google Maps, among other features.
“We work closely with SMBs and startups by enabling them with the right tools and services to boost their productivity and profitability,” said Esam Mahmoud, Senior Vice President, SMB, Etisalat.
As a fully integrated store, e-Store enables SMBs to sell their products online, manage payments via secured Etisalat payment gateways and other major gateways in the region for seamless payments. Businesses can upload all their products and publish their website within a few minutes, integrate their store setup, categorise their products, secure their payments, set up and manage their store on mobile.