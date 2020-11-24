Dubai: Emirates has re-launched its Dubai Connect offer, which gives customers transiting through its hub a complementary hotel stay in Dubai. The offer is available to all fliers with a connection time that exceeds 10 hours.
Emirates' passengers will receive a night's stay in a four or five-star hotel, ground transfers to and from the airport, meals at the hotel as well as UAE visa on arrival where required.
The Dubai airline now serves over 90 destinations, connecting customers to key destinations across Europe, Asia, the Americas, Africa and Australasia with one convenient stop in Dubai.
Those who qualify for Dubai Connect but unable to leave the airport will be given access to the Dubai Connect airport lounge.