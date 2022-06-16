Abu Dhabi: Several local and international companies such as ADNOC, Unilever, Siemens, Etisalat and IBM came together in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday to explore ways of accelerating the adoption of advanced technologies in the industrial sector.
The Champions Network Assembly, an event hosted by the UAE’s Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology (MoIAT), was attended by over 200 stakeholders and partners, who discussed the progress and achievements of the network so far.
EDGE, Honeywell, Schneider Electric, Emirates Global Aluminium (EGA), Cisco, Aveva, SAP, Huawei, Strata, Microsoft, PTC, and Ericsson were among the other companies that participated in the gathering, presided over by Sarah Al Amiri, Minister of State for Public Education and Advanced Technology.
“As a result of this assembly of industrial champions, SMEs, and stakeholders, the sector will benefit from new partnerships and collaborations that support the UAE’s Fourth Industrial Revolution Program, Industry 4.0. The Champions Network Assembly, therefore, is a critical mechanism for achieving the objectives of the national industrial strategy,” Al Amiri said.
“The network and the event are key to realising the full potential of UAE Industry 4.0. By implementing advanced technologies, we can create more efficiencies, enhance quality, boost productivity, and increase competitiveness.”
Training and upskilling
During the assembly, stakeholders shared experiences and best-practices in the deployment of 4IR technologies. Delegates took part in networking, received insights during a session on the digital maturity of the UAE’s manufacturing sector, and joined panels on subjects including financing, sustainability and EDGE’s recently announced Learning and Innovation Factory – or LiF.
MoUs signed
Strata Manufacturing, Huawei and PTC signed memoranda of understanding (MoUs) with MoIAT, becoming the latest members of the Champions Network. Under the MoUs, the companies will collaborate with the ministry to raise awareness about the benefits of industry 4.0, showcase industry 4.0 use-cases and solutions, and promote skills development and R&D.