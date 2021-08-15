Consumption was among the first to feel pain from China’s new outbreak

China is dealing with its most widespread Covid outbreak since the initial cases in 2020, with lockdowns striking a blow to consumption growth just as exports slow. Image Credit: Reuters

Beijing: China is dealing with its most widespread Covid outbreak since the initial cases in 2020, with lockdowns striking a blow to consumption growth just as exports slow and while flooding and chip shortages weigh on industry.

How that’s affecting the economy will start to become clearer on Monday, when July industrial output and retail sales data are released. Floods earlier in the month plus lockdowns and movement controls that have expanded since mid-July are likely to have hurt holiday travel and spending, and may also have damaged manufacturing.

Eyes on central bank

The central bank will likely give an indication whether the outbreak has caused it to change its monetary policy stance. Some 700 billion yuan ($108 billion) in one-year loans will mature, and markets are focused on how much of that the People’s Bank of China will replace on Monday or Tuesday, and at what interest rate.

China’s factory production was faced with multiple constraints in July, with shocks from heavy rain and floods, chip shortages, faltering demand, and environmental curbs. Investment growth remains slow, as the pace of local government infrastructure bond issuance hasn’t picked up and Beijing is continuing with its tough stance on the property market.

Consumption, especially of services, was among the first to feel pain from China’s most widespread outbreak since Covid first appeared in Wuhan. Spending during the summer holidays is set to suffer as authorities rushed to close tourist sites, call off cultural events, and cancel many flights.

The aggressive moves in pursuit of the goal of zero Covid-19 infections will likely prove economically costly, weighing on an already-softening recovery where export growth is slowing, factory-gate prices are rising, and the real estate market is subdued.

Supply chain disruptions

This week, an outbreak at Ningbo-Zhoushan port halted about all inbound and outbound container services at one terminal, stopping about 25 per cent of the capacity of China’s second-largest container port for an uncertain period of time.

If that continues for weeks it will disrupt not only China’s exports and economy, but have a domino effect on imports in other countries. The shutdown follows the closure of Yantian port in Shenzhen for about a month from late May after a small outbreak, which had ripple effects on international shipping.

“The blow to China’s economy from the delta variant outbreak deepened in the past two weeks, according to high-frequency data. Deterioration on the demand side in late July and growing job concerns seen in early August suggest the setback to growth will be larger than the impact from flare-ups earlier this year - increasing downside risks to our forecast for a 6.8% expansion in the third quarter,” said Chang Shu and David Qu of Bloomberg Economics

Monetary policy dilemma

Elsewhere, central bankers in New Zealand are predicted to hike interest rates, while their counterparts in Indonesia, Norway, and Namibia are expected to hold.

US

In the US, investors will be eyeing the latest retail sales data on Tuesday to see if consumer demand remains strong and if the shift in spending to services from goods continued in July. Other reports due include those on business inventories, industrial production, housing starts, and weekly jobless claims.

Traders will also dissect on Wednesday the minutes of the Federal Reserve’s last meeting for central bankers’ views on when to start tapering their bond buying, as well as their outlook for the economy.

Asia

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand looks set to raise rates on Wednesday, putting it among the leading pack of central banks exiting from emergency stimulus support after the pandemic.

Japan releases GDP figures that are expected to show the world’s third-largest economy narrowly missing a double-dip recession, helped by a rebound in capital spending and higher government spending. Export numbers out later in the week will offer a sign of how quickly the global trade recovery is cooling. Price data on Friday are set to show inflation well below zero, following revisions to the CPI basket.

The Reserve Bank of Australia publishes minutes on Monday from a recent decision to stick with its tapering plans that could show how strongly that position is held given ongoing lockdowns in the country’s two biggest cities. Aussie jobs data will be closely scoured to see if those activity restrictions are starting to hit a labor market that had been improving quickly.