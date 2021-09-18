A container ship Guangzhou, China. China has applied to join an Asia-Pacific trade pact once pushed by the US as a way to isolate Beijing and solidify American dominance in the region. Image Credit: Bloomberg

Beijing: China has applied to join an Asia-Pacific trade pact once pushed by the US as a way to isolate Beijing and solidify American dominance in the region.

The country submitted a formal application letter to join the deal, known officially as the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), according to a statement late Thursday in Beijing.

The treaty was originally envisioned by the US as an economic bloc to counterbalance China’s growing power, with then-President Barack Obama saying in 2016 that the U.S., not China, should write the regional rules of trade. His successor Donald Trump pulled out of the deal in 2017, with Japan leading the revised and renamed pact to a successful conclusion the following year.

The application is certain to spark a reaction from Washington, where a number of lawmakers had already expressed concern about China’s efforts to join. There have been no signs from the administration of President Joe Biden that it’s interested in rejoining the deal.

The application is the result of months of behind-the-scenes discussions after President Xi Jinping said in 2020 the nation was interested in joining. China is the second country to apply to join the 11-nation deal, after the U.K. asked to become a member earlier this year.

“It’s a perfectly rational calculation by the Chinese leadership,” said Hosuk Lee-Makiyama, director of the European Centre for International Political Economy in Brussels. “Given how the Chinese market is driving the economic recovery, their cards will never be this strong again. Or rather, the cost of rejecting China’s application will never be this high.”

Diplomatic disputes

The application underlines the increasingly complicated geopolitical situation in Asia, where China is the dominant economy and main trading partner for many, but competition with the U.S. is getting worse. Australia, Singapore, New Zealand and Japan are CPTPP members and close allies of the U.S., but along with China they’re also members of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership, which was successfully negotiated last year.

Military and diplomatic tensions between China and Japan, the largest economy in CPTPP, have been increasing due to Beijing’s increased military presence around islands that both nations claim as their own, Chinese threats to Taiwan, and other factors.

Regarding China’s application, “Japan must look properly at whether it is ready to reach the high level of TPP,” Foreign Minister Motegi Toshimitsu said in Tokyo Friday. “We will confer with other member countries and deal with this, taking into account strategic issues,” he said, adding that the U.K.’s application would be dealt with first.

Taiwan had also expressed interest in joining CPTPP and had been talking with members of the group, with some Japanese ruling party lawmakers last month supporting its entry. However, the Chinese application will complicate that as Beijing opposes Taiwan joining any international organization or group.

Taiwan will continue to talk to the members and will apply when there is consensus, the island’s Minister of Economic Affairs Wang Mei-hua told reporters Friday. China has surprised CPTPP members with its sudden bid, according to Wang, who said there were concerns whether China could meet the deal’s high standards.

Tensions with Australia

The bid from China to join CPTPP was made less than a day after Australia, the U.S. and the U.K. announced they would form a more cohesive defense arrangement to offset China’s rising military prowess. China attacked that agreement, but it will now need to negotiate with Australia and probably the U.K. about CPTPP accession.

Any talks won’t be simple - China and Australia are already in the midst of an economic and trade dispute, which has seen Beijing apply tariffs or block billions of dollars of Australian exports, despite the two nations having a free-trade agreement. Still, China last week publicly lobbied Canberra for its support to join the deal.

Australian Trade Minister Dan Tehan said Friday that all 11 member nations would need to be in agreement for negotiations to start, and pointedly noted China would have to talk directly to the other nations. Australia ministers haven’t talked to their Chinese counterparts since early last year, and Tehan is still waiting for a response to a letter he sent Commerce Minister Wang Wentao in January.

After China’s application was submitted, Wang had a follow-up call with his counterpart Damien O’Connor of New Zealand, which is the depositary nation for the agreement.

“China will, according to procedures of CPTPP, engage in necessary consultations with members,” Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesman Zhao Lijian said in Beijing. China joining the deal will help regional economic recovery after Covid-19, and the application “demonstrates China’s firm resolve in opening up and promoting regional economic cooperation,” he said.

Canada is another CPTPP member that’s in a dispute with China, with one Canadian citizen jailed for 11 years and another still awaiting sentencing in cases that are seen as linked to the arrest in Canada of the daughter of the founder of Huawei Technologies Co.

A number of members of Congress have been calling for the U.S. to either rejoin the CPTPP or to be more active on trade diplomacy in the region. However, the Biden administration hasn’t announced any concrete trade policies for the region, although there are reports it’s discussing a digital trade deal covering Asia-Pacific economies.