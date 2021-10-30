An Amendment to the Federal Tax Law has gone into effect on Saturday that allows tax registrants to avoid double taxation. Image Credit: Gulf News

Abu Dhabi: An Amendment to the Federal Tax Law has gone into effect on Saturday that allows tax registrants to avoid double taxation.

The amendment relates to Article 51 of Cabinet Decision No. (52) of 2017 on the Executive Regulation of Federal Decree-Law No. (8) of 2017 on Value Added Tax (VAT).

The amendment in the tax treatment for the supply of goods in Designated Zones and their connected shipping or delivery services aim to avoid VAT Double Taxation on supplied goods in these zones and facilitate procedures to non-resident suppliers operating in the Designated Zones. As per the changes to the lwa, these goods will be treated - under certain conditions – outside the scope of tax, hence, no tax registration is required from the supplier.

The Federal Tax Authority (FTA) issued ‘Public Clarifications’ in relation to the Cabinet Decision to amend Article 51, explaining the new amendment in the tax treatment for the supply of goods in Designated Zones.

Designated Zones have been defined by a Cabinet Decision and must meet certain conditions for specific supplies. A full list of all 27 Designated Zones be accessed through the Authority’s website; the Zones are treated as being outside the territory of the UAE for VAT purposes.

According to the Authority’s “Public Clarification”, the supply of goods in the Designated Zone must be transacted outside the scope of UAE VAT, if said goods are not consumed inside the country, or in the case that the goods are consumed outside the Designated Zone, and provided that evidence is obtained and retained proving that the goods were delivered to a place outside the UAE or that VAT was paid on the import of these goods from the Designated Zone to the UAE.