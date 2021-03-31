. Image Credit: Supplied

With lucrative tax rates, a first-class standard of living, and unlimited opportunities, it is clear why the UAE attracts so many entrepreneurs and start-ups. However, whilst the UAE might be well-known for being a great place to launch that dream venture, knowing where to start might seem more complex. The good news is that, with a little help, it can be incredibly straightforward.

Whether you think you have that next big idea and are struggling to get your business off the ground or are looking to grow in the market place, Capital International Group (CIG) can help. Founded in 2007, Capital International Group is core in business set-up specialising in assisting both fledgling and more established businesses. As the company provides business solutions, including workplace hubs with over 83 luxurious offices, hot desks, and shared working spaces, finding an accessible base has never been easier. In addition, Capital International Group can assist with the paperwork needed to set up businesses through their corporate government liaison, legal solutions and immigration and visa services.

As CIG has tie-ups with free zone entities and is associated with prestigious committees, such as business councils and the Dubai Economy, the team is successfully established within various business networks. In fact, CIG is among the UAE’s top business set-up brands and has also provided help to start-up solutions in the US, the UK and Asia.

While the professional team prides themselves on providing satisfaction to their customers, the business solution packages on offer aim to be as cost-effective as possible. Dispensing help with everything from accounting, tax advice to marketing; these packages could certainly be an investment to take that burgeoning business to another level.