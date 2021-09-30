Image Credit: Supplied

It is an exciting time in the UAE as we countdown to one of the world’s largest spectacles focused on mobility, sustainability and opportunity, Expo 2020, Dubai. The theme of the event aptly reads Connecting Minds and Creating the Future.

“As the world converges on Dubai and the UAE, it promises to create a new horizon — a horizon of the future where international ingenuity and enterprise result in phenomenal growth through innovation, sustainable preservation and protection of the planet through sustainable development,” says Mohamed Adnaan Oomer Sait, Chief Financial Officer, Bukhatir Group.

“Sustainability is one of the underlying sub-themes for the expo, which has been embedded into the design and construction of the pavilions as well. As a group we echo this sentiment and are focusing our efforts and driving towards sustainability in all our projects.” - Mohamed Adnaan Oomer Sait, Chief Financial Officer, Bukhatir Group

“This event promises to be an engine of growth by bridging gaps with collaboration and partnership. We can already see the airports, hotels and malls buzzing with increased visitors. Although this is a six-month spectacle, it has been designed to be one of the most successful expos in history and with Dubai expecting to attract in excess of 25 million visitors, the positive effects of this event will undeniably be felt, much into the foreseeable future,” says Sait.

“For a conglomerate like the Bukhatir Group with diverse interests and expertise, we see the momentum building, and recognise that all our business sectors will benefit from this mega event. The real estate sector is experiencing a robust increase in transaction, and this, in turn, fuels our industrial sectors, whether it be in our ready-mix subsidiary, Conmix, our technical solutions and services subsidiaries, or German Gulf Enterprises and Bucomac, which are leading players in the Middle East’s construction equipment, hydraulics, block, kerbstone and tile, and ancillary industries.

The industrial sector’s ascent will be the foundation for far-reaching economic growth. “As more opportunities unfold, we are positive that the revival will benefit the retail, leisure, healthcare, and education sectors, owing to the influx of arrivals into the country. The education sector will benefit greatly from the added footfall, and we are optimistic that enrolments would increase at our Creative Science Schools.”

One of the most significant impacts of the expo can be seen by the seeds it implants in educating young minds. “As our current cohort of students visit the expo to absorb, learn and understand, it will impart a level of awareness that will contribute to the expo’s goals, for decades to come. These students will become engineers, entrepreneurs, artists and economists of the future, with mobility, sustainability and opportunity as their driving force. We, at the Bukhatir Group, strive to contribute to this advancement, by imparting knowledge and strong moral values, empowering our students to become architects of their own futures and bringing forth a brighter tomorrow,” says Sait.

Expo 2020, Dubai, will bring together people, communities and nations, to inspire, collaborate and innovate, to find solutions to some of the world’s most pressing challenges. Commencing the new decade, the expo’s three subthemes of opportunity, mobility and sustainability, aims to inspire visitors to preserve and protect the planet, explore new frontiers and build a better future for everyone.