Warren Buffett donated Berkshire Hathaway Inc. stock valued at more than $758 million to charities, including one named after his late wife.
Buffett donated 1.5 million Class B shares to the Susan Thompson Buffett Foundation and 300,000 shares each to the Sherwood Foundation, the Howard G. Buffett Foundation and the NoVo Foundation on Wednesday, according to a filing.
Buffett made the donation after converting 1,600 Class A shares into 2.4 million Class B shares.
In 2010, he started the Giving Pledge, with his friends Bill Gates and Melinda French Gates, saying he would donate 99% of his fortune, either in his lifetime or at his death.
