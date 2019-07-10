It has five bedrooms, a private garden and a viewing deck on the 62nd floor

A view of Guoco Tower (R), where a luxury penthouse at Wallich Residence is located, is seen in Singapore on July 10, 2019. British billionaire inventor James Dyson has splashed out a reported 54 million USD on the biggest, most expensive penthouse in Singapore, a three-floor residence with a rooftop terrace, private pool and jacuzzi Image Credit: AFP

Singapore: British billionaire inventor James Dyson has paid a reported $54 million (Dh198 million) for Singapore's biggest, most expensive penthouse: a three-floor residence with a rooftop terrace, private pool, and jacuzzi.

His electric appliance company, known for its bagless vacuum cleaners, hand dryers and fans, announced this year it was shifting its global headquarters from England to the city-state to be closer to Asian markets.

The company also plans to produce electric cars there, as part of its expansion east after Britain's decision in 2016 to leave the EU.

The Brexit-backing tycoon purchased the 21,000 square foot (1,960 square metre) "super penthouse" for almost Sg$74 million ($54 million), Singapore's Business Times newspaper reported, without citing a source.

A land title document seen by AFP lists Dyson and his wife Deirdre as joint tenants of the 99-year leasehold property, with the sale registered on June 20.

The company confirmed Dyson, 72, had bought a property in the city.

The luxury home at Wallich Residence sits on the top three floors of a 64-storey, 290-metre high tower - the tallest in Singapore - which is in the business district and has panoramic views over the area.

It has five bedrooms, each with their own en-suite bathroom, a private garden and a viewing deck on the 62nd floor, according to a sales brochure for the property.

It also has a private lift.

The purchase is the most expensive for a condo in the city-state - where property is among the world's costliest - beating the nearly Sg$60 million paid by Facebook co-founder Eduardo Saverin for a penthouse in 2017, according to the newspaper.

But it is below a price tag of over Sg$100 million originally sought for the Wallich property.