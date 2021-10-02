Image Credit: Shutterstock

Laura Wittka, Operations Manager and Co-Founder, EDU International Business Institute FZCO

Co-founder Nicolas Ballaz and I launched EDU International Business Institute in June 2021 to provide legally binding contracts to recent graduates who are looking for an internship or a position in a company. We aim to provide graduates the most convenient and fast service, while enhancing their career opportunities and brighten their future.

Nicolas Ballaz, Managing Director and Co-Founder, EDU International Business Institute FZCO

IFZA answered our questions in a very professional and kind manner, thus ensuring that IFZA would be the right partner for us to set up our company in Dubai. While setting up our company, we received a tremendous amount of support. The process was super-fast and convenient, and we registered our company within two weeks. After setting up the company, we continuously received further support to apply for the visa.

Shukhratbek Mirzaev, Managing Director, SH.A.M Consulting Services FZCO

I came to Dubai with my family at the end of August to continue my healthcare management consulting business here in the UAE, which is at the crossroads of international business. I chose IFZA after comparing various free zones in the UAE because of their offers and business license packages that suit my business needs.

In addition, the IFZA representatives I spoke with were very professional and all my enquiries were answered. Within one week, I received my business license, which also allowed me to conduct management consulting and commercial brokerage business activities in addition to healthcare management. After getting my business license and establishment card, they continued to help me through the residence visa process.

Ehab asaad mohammed, Director General, Cvit Software House

Cvit Software House began in 2016 as an enterprise resource planning (ERP) implementation and service provider. We now cater to the ERP needs of public and private sectors in the UAE and provide outsourcing services to companies worldwide. We have fully integrated smart processes and applications to support the digital transformation of our clients. Not only do we focus on providing first-class support and services to our clients but we also offer up-to-date training on the latest versions of our software solutions to further enhance their operations.

Ajman Free Zone (AFZ) has a variety of attractive features and services that are compatible with our needs to ensure success. From business registration, licence approval, and many other procedures, the AFZ team is able to assist us without any hassle. They were able to provide clear instructions and fast responses to our queries prior to starting our business. Also, AFZ supported us through its adoption to sustainable procurement policies, prioritising the execution of contracts and purchases with the free zone’s companies. As proof of AFZ’s confidence in our offerings, they have also signed procurement deals with us. Best of all, they offered us a very competitive package, and so far, we have been enjoying a business-friendly experience during our stay here.

AFZ has been providing the ideal environment for our business to flourish and our innovative solutions to mature. In fact, they gave us the opportunity to operate as the IT arm of AFZ. We have also been receiving ample support for us to grow in various aspects and expand our services.

ReUben Benjamin, Founder and CEO, Anima LLC

I launched Anima in July 2020. We develop unique sustainability initiatives for businesses in any industry. As we team up, we consider the company’s goals and develop initiatives around their business model. I chose SHAMS due to its flexible rates and tailored activities, a no-brainer for Anima. What SHAMS did well was enrich the experience of opening a company, which can be overwhelming. However, the assurance and good energy from the staff are what I needed to bring Anima to where it is today. SHAMS’ staff was prompt with any requests or queries that I had through the process. To know that you are well received is a feeling I will carry throughout my entrepreneurial journey.

Jade Robertson, Director, International Publishing

International Publishing was launched in London in 2006, followed by our Sharjah and New York branches in 2017. Our key activities include publishing books across all genres in Arabic and English for all ages.

In the UAE, we chose SPCFZ to start our business due to its accessibility, being able to have a warehouse and office space and work alongside other publishing professionals. SPCFZ had everything we needed to operate effectively as a publisher.

In terms of support from the organisation during and after launching our firm, the staff at SPCFZ are highly efficient and provided assistance at every step, from suggesting appropriate premises to documentation and licensing.

Suraj Mohan, Executive Director , Var Ange Project Support Services Limited

We were confused about the cheap business licences available in the market and it was team Aurion that helped guide us to Masdar Free Zone, Abu Dhabi, which I believe is the right free zone for us based on our line of business, which deals with energy goods and services.

We are delighted with the free zone’s operations as well as the pace at which our business is successfully running.

Yashraj V. Rathor, Director, Palm Hospitality Ventures FZC

Palm Hospitality Ventures was launched in September, 2018 in Ajman Free Zone and deals in general trading of hospitality and travel products.

We commend the excellent zero-defect prompt services provided to us continuously by Hatem and Mafaza at Business Link, who have always been committed towards building exceptional confidence and trust, and ensuring clients like us look to them for assistance in specialised processes.

Professional service delivery through a highly talented team for market communications and enterprise management, and leveraging trust built assiduously with local government to create bridges, navigate legal labyrinths and solve client problems are their strengths. We respect Business Link for being a one-stop shop for all corporate affairs and public relations needs in the most progressive region of the world, the UAE. We highly recommend Business Link to global clientele who are interested in looking at opportunities to set up business in the UAE.

Faranak, Founder, Enaya Education

I am humbled to have been asked to share how my experience has been with the Capital International Group. My name is Faranak and I am the founder and owner of Enaya Education. My vision for Enaya was born in June 2020, out of my own struggles I faced as a parent of a child with learning differences. Our comprehensive support for the educational needs of children with learning differences includes supporting and advocating for parents; providing individual academic support for students; training teachers; and consulting with schools on best practices.

In August this year, I decided to take Enaya to the next level and move to an office. After looking around several offices, I came across a great office with an ideal location by Capital International Group. The approach of their staff was very professional and understanding from the beginning. They have listened to all our concerns and have accommodated all our needs. I am blessed to be here and feel that we are all part of one family. Thank you Capital International Group – you’re our continuous support.

Chris Calumberan, Chris Calumberan FZE

My company offers photography, videography and commercial photography. We work with brands like McDonald’s, Enoc and Adnoc, to name a few.

With the help of Creative Zone, I recently moved to SHAMS as this suits my business activities more. The customer service that Creative Zone provides me every single time is commendable. These people know what they are doing, and that trust factor is crucial for business owners.

I always look forward to renewing my licence with them and meeting the team whom I have grown very fond of.

Ismail Tekin, Founding Partner, Lambert & Co. FZ LLC

We launched the first office for Lambert & Co. in 2013, in Creative City in Fujairah, with a focus on investment management and management consulting. EZone has been instrumental in assisting us with our expansion into Dubai and Abu Dhabi. We value our long-term relationships and Maribe. She and her team are extremely knowledgeable.

Mohamed Abdi Mohamed, Owner and Director, GOIN Shipping & Cargo

I am glad to be associated with Make My Firm Business Set-up Services for the past three years and I am happy that I have chosen a very professional firm for my business set-up. They have deep knowledge of business set-up rules and regulations, offering me the right guidance. I have set up four companies with Make My Firm and it has always been an amazing experience. They are very accurate with processes and timelines. They made everything easy for me to set up my business in Dubai.

I recommend everyone to seek advice from Make My Firm as they are a one-stop solution for everything a business owner will need to set up a new business in the UAE.

Courtney Smith, Mercantile Nexus Management Consultancy

I decided that our company could do a lot of business in the UAE, so I started to look for a company to help me. It was overwhelming!

Then, I came across Smart Zone and realised that their energy and enthusiasm was the ticket for me. My activities were investment training and management consulting and we wanted to locate in Dubai because it is the business hub of the UAE. My company was then set up in Dubai mainland with no issues. The experience was wonderful!